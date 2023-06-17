Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush makers 'bribing' social media users? Know details HERE

    Social media users are claiming that they are receiving messages from Adipurush makers to delete negative tweets in lie for money, just after the day of the release of the magnum opus. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Adipurush: Why are makers bribing netizens and social media users? Know details.
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    South Indian megastar Prabhas starrer Adipurush has come under a lot of social media scrutiny after its release on Friday. This Om Raut directed film has become a meme material all over the internet. Audiences are making comments on Hanuman’s ‘tapori dialogues’ to Sita being referred to as ‘India’s daughter’ despite her being born to a king in Nepal. Netizens are critiquing the film for its screenplay, visuals, and VFX.

    Now there have been shocking claims regarding movie makers trying to bribe netizens to delete their negative tweets. Many people have shared screenshots of their conversations, where they were approached to delete their negative tweets in return for money. One of those people took to Twitter and wrote, “Agencies slipping in my DM on behalf of T Series and Adipurush and begging me to delete my tweets for some money, sorry guys you chose the wrong person.”

    Om Raut directed and Bhushan Kumar produced Adipurushis an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be playing the character Raghav, based on Lord Ram; Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of Janaki, based on Sita; and Saif Ali Khan will be there as Lankesh, based on Ravana. Other than them, we will see Sunny Singh as Laxmana and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. Several producers including Krishna Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair apart from Bhushan Kumar have decided to join hands to finance the film given its huge scale.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
