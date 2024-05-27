Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal jealous of Aditi Rao Hydari? Here's what she said

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi star Sharmin Segal calls Aditi Rao Hydari a 'School Girl' for her punctuality as she is always on time.

    Sharmin Segal has received criticism for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, while her co-star Aditi Rao Hydari has been praised for her nuanced portrayal. A viral video shows Sharmin criticising Aditi's punctuality, labelling her a "school girl," sparking outrage on social media. Sharmin's statements, interpreted as cruel by Aditi's followers, illustrate her caustic view on Aditi's punctuality, describing her as extremely punctual and strict.

    In a clip that is going viral, Sharmin says, “Aditi is a good school girl, please understand that. Teacher will say you have to submit your home work at this time and Aditi will do exactly that and not one more word than the word count limit. That is Aditi for you. So, according to her everyone is late and she is on time.”

    Does she not have a pr/team
    byu/aestforu inBollyBlindsNGossip

    One user on Reddit wrote, “She does not know how to speak gracefully and lacks social cues.” Another wrote, “Sounds like Aditi is a professional who is hardworking and takes her craft seriously. And this one just sounds bitter and jealous.”

    Meanwhile, on Saturday, a tape from News18 Showsha's interview surfaced in which Sharmin referred to Sanjeeda as a 'outsider'. While people were disappointed by Sharmin's conduct towards Sanjeeda, a social media user discovered another interview in which Sharmin was seen rolling her eyes at Sanjeeda while discussing Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

    In an interview with IMDb, the Heeramandi team was asked to mention one unknown part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's method. Sanjeeda added, "I believe he changes his kurtas three or four times every day. And with each shift, a new notion emerges in his head." Sharmin could be seen rolling her eyes and making expressions when she responded.

    Her expressions drew the internet's attention. Sharing the video on X, a social media user remarked, "Sharmin needs to get some media training instead of showing her obvious dislike for Sanjeeda lmao." "Only Kareena from 2004 can deal with her." 

    A comment on the YouTube video of the interview said, "After watching so many interviews with the Heeramandi cast, Sharmin comes across as rude, too aggressive, and a little disrespectful towards other actors at times."

