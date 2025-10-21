Bollywood’s latest romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has taken audiences by storm, with many comparing it to the classic love saga Saiyaara. Here’s a deep dive into whether this modern romance truly captures the same timeless magic

Bollywood's newest love saga, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is meant to catch the eye. With a rather chilling premise and memory-drenching performances, the film has been drawing parallels to the classic love saga Saiyaara. But does this modern passion-and-pain story really flaunt the spirit of that legendary love tale?

Harshavardan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

At its root, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a story of love, pinning opposite characteristics- to uplift or to destroy. Deeply in love with Adaa, a free spirit in Vikramaditya's eyes but trapped by societal norms against love, he felt richer for being with her. Their romance would start as a poetic union of souls, but gradually it morphs into a consuming storm forged by Vikramaditya's insecurities. He would then descend into obsession, betrayal, and heartbreak, dragging the audience down with him in the process.

Whatever traces of charm the film may still have, it is because of the chemistry between Harshavardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. Rane takes Vikramaditya down an emotional plot with almost raw vulnerability, while Bajwa's Adaa brought about grace, strength, and sorrow on the canvas. Their performances render the film personal yet larger than life, echoing once more the unforgettable emotional grip of Saiyaara.

Music, the Language of the Heart

Simply put, the music of this film is magic; all the credit goes to Pritam. The misguided and melancholic title track offered by Arijit Singh highlights the pain of love lost, while other numbers mingle poetic lyrics with hauntingly sublime melodies. The soundtrack, similar to that of Saiyaara, has already begun to rule many-a-playlist and truly finds resonance within every true romantic.

Going back to Saiyaara, it simply concentrated on pure, wholesome romance; however, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat portrays the darker and graver side of love. Togetherness is but the cost of devotion, ego, and desire. The blend of modern storytelling with classic emotion generates one of Bollywood's finest love tragedies in recent times.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat may not completely reflect Saiyaara, but in sentiment, it is similar. A poetic reminder of how love, regardless of its lunacy, still stands as the most cherished muse of cinema, with Harshavardhan Rane's emotion-laden performance, Sonam Bajwa's soul-filling presence, and Pritam's heart-tugging music.