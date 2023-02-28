Is Camila Cabello's ex-boyfriend singer Shawn Mendes dating actress Sabrina Carpenter? read details

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were linked romantically recently after a celebrity gossip account shared a tip that they were dating. Read on to know more details on the same.

After splitting with ex-girlfriend and young singing diva Camila Cabello in November 2021, Shawn Mendes had sparked dating rumors with his chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda which was never confirmed.

But now, it feels like suave and globally renowned singer, Shawn Mendes, has again made his way to the headlines. This time, it is for his alleged relationship and dating rumors with Hollywood actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon soars temperature on the 'gram in her dark green ensemble outfit

Yes, you heard it right! Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have sparked dating rumors. Adding fuel to these rumors are their latest pictures together. In these pictures, the duo is taking a walk together. Yes, you read that right! Mendes, 24, and Carpenter, 23, were papped by the paps. According to a leading global entertainment portal, the duo took a stroll in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

This news comes in after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted a tip declaring that the Grammy nominee and the Nonsense singer are indeed dating each other. As per reports, an onlooker shared that the rumored couple looked very comfortable while they were clearly on a date at Horses in LA just days after Valentine's Day.

According to the pictures shared by the media portal, Sabrina Carpenter looked comfortable in a black hoodie, black trousers, and shoes. On the other hand, the Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes, was seen donning a blue denim jacket with a white t-shirt, black corduroy pants, and grey sneakers. Sabrina could not help but smile widely as she chatted with Shawn.

Reports about the singer's dating have taken fans by surprise. Shawn was previously linked to his chiropractor last year. Since last summer, Shawn got linked with his chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. In fact, just last week, the Senorita crooner was spotted hiking at the Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles with Miranda. Mendes’ shirtless pictures soon went viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Was Paris Hilton a victim of Harvey Weinstein’s wrath? Here's what the socialite has to say