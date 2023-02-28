Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Camila Cabello's ex-boyfriend singer Shawn Mendes dating actress Sabrina Carpenter? read details

    Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were linked romantically recently after a celebrity gossip account shared a tip that they were dating. Read on to know more details on the same.

    Is Camila Cabello's ex-boyfriend singer Shawn Mendes dating actress Sabrina Carpenter? read details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    After splitting with ex-girlfriend and young singing diva Camila Cabello in November 2021, Shawn Mendes had sparked dating rumors with his chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda which was never confirmed. 

    But now, it feels like suave and globally renowned singer, Shawn Mendes, has again made his way to the headlines. This time, it is for his alleged relationship and dating rumors with Hollywood actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon soars temperature on the 'gram in her dark green ensemble outfit

    Yes, you heard it right! Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have sparked dating rumors. Adding fuel to these rumors are their latest pictures together. In these pictures, the duo is taking a walk together. Yes, you read that right! Mendes, 24, and Carpenter, 23, were papped by the paps. According to a leading global entertainment portal, the duo took a stroll in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

    This news comes in after celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted a tip declaring that the Grammy nominee and the Nonsense singer are indeed dating each other. As per reports, an onlooker shared that the rumored couple looked very comfortable while they were clearly on a date at Horses in LA just days after Valentine's Day. 

    According to the pictures shared by the media portal, Sabrina Carpenter looked comfortable in a black hoodie, black trousers, and shoes. On the other hand, the Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes, was seen donning a blue denim jacket with a white t-shirt, black corduroy pants, and grey sneakers. Sabrina could not help but smile widely as she chatted with Shawn.

    Reports about the singer's dating have taken fans by surprise. Shawn was previously linked to his chiropractor last year. Since last summer, Shawn got linked with his chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. In fact, just last week, the Senorita crooner was spotted hiking at the Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles with Miranda. Mendes’ shirtless pictures soon went viral on social media.

    ALSO READ: Was Paris Hilton a victim of Harvey Weinstein’s wrath? Here's what the socialite has to say

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Courteney Cox receives Star on Walk of Fame; watch emotional speech by BFFs Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow vma

    Courteney Cox receives Star on Walk of Fame; watch emotional speech by BFFs Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

    Did you know Hrithik Roshan once said nasty things about Aishwarya Rai, later said he misjudged

    Did you know Hrithik Roshan once said nasty things about Aishwarya Rai, later said he misjudged

    (Video) Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad caught kissing on camera; fans bash paps for 'invasion of privacy' vma

    (Video) Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad caught kissing on camera; fans bash paps for 'invasion of privacy'

    Salman Khan goes creative to announce much-awaited song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan vma

    Salman Khan goes creative to announce much-awaited song Billi Billi from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

    Oscars 2023: Will Ram Charan perform Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards? Read THIS RBA

    Oscars 2023: Will Ram Charan perform Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Trinamool Congress official Twitter account 'compromised', confirms Derek O'Brien AJR

    Trinamool Congress official Twitter account 'compromised', confirms Derek O'Brien

    Bhima boy missing, admirers to help find lost mascot

    Bhima boy missing, admirers to help find lost mascot

    football The little boy from Rosario - Social media jubilant after Lionel Messi bags second The Best FIFA award-ayh

    'The little boy from Rosario' - Social media jubilant after Lionel Messi bags second The Best FIFA award

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 354 draw 3pm winners, lottery number, prize money

    Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 354 draw today, check prize money

    Courteney Cox receives Star on Walk of Fame; watch emotional speech by BFFs Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow vma

    Courteney Cox receives Star on Walk of Fame; watch emotional speech by BFFs Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon