    Was Paris Hilton a victim of Harvey Weinstein's wrath? Here's what the socialite has to say

    Ahead of the release of her new memoir, Paris Hilton revealed that she was also a victim of Harvey Weinstein's wrath when they first crossed paths at the Cannes film festival in 2000.

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    The globally prominent socialite, hollywood actress, and hotel magnate Paris Hilton got unfiltered and candid while talking to a magazine that she had a frightening moment with the onetime Hollywood titan, Harvey Weinstein, at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2000 when she was 19.

    In the interview, the American media personality and businesswoman claimed that Weinstein followed her into the toilet when she attended the amfAR gala hosted by the former Hollywood producer that year.

    In the conversational interview, Paris Hilton opened up on the incident and said, "I was at lunch with my girlfriend. Then he came up to the table. He said, Oh, you want to be an actress? I said, yeah, I really want to be in a movie."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    She also added, "I went into the bathroom. And then he followed me. He tried to open the door. He was hammering on the door, banging on it." Currently, Paris Hilton is busy on the promotional spree for her highly-awaited Paris: The Memoir book, which releases globally on March 2.

    Finally, breaking the silence on this, a source close to Harvey Weinstein in his quote to a global entertainment portal has said, "The 70-year-old never yelled at her and never followed her. This has never happened. He had always treated Hilton with full respect and dignity. He always believed that they share a friendly bond."

    Paris Hilton's interview with the magazine got released on the same day when Weinstein got sixteen more years of imprisonment in the 2013 sexual assault case in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning film producer was already serving a 23-year term in New York jail after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault in 2020. He has received the second long-term sentence with no scope for parole. Things did not turn in his favor. The producer is likely to spend the rest of his life in jail.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
