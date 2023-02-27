Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon soars temperature on the 'gram in her dark green ensemble outfit

Urfi Javed got spotted at Juhu today. The style icon who wowed all fans with the quirky and searing hot DIRTY Magazine cover shoot pictures wore a risque and quirky, dark green-colored ensemble outfit.

Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. A well-known paparazzo account has uploaded the new video on his official Instagram handle.

Urfi Javed walks the talk with her bold dark green ensemble outfit as she got papped in Juhu today.

Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque dark green ensemble outfit, Urfi looked sleek and mesmerizing.

Urfi's spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. Urfi Javed's new dark green-colored ensemble outfit is a mix of bold and stylish.

Urfi's daring dark green-colored ensemble outfit sees her walking the talk like a global style icon. It is a new level of innovation and can redefine fashion trends.

