Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is BTS star V hinting collab with Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga? Know details

    BTS member and K-pop icon V recently surprised his fans and BTS ARMYs across the globe by dropping a photo with the multiple Grammy-award-winning songstress and actress Lady Gaga on his official Instagram account and handle as a story. It made global fans alongside BTS ARMYs wonder if a special collaboration music single between BTS V and Lady Gaga might be in the works.

    Is BTS star V hinting collab with Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga? Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Just a couple of days ago, the global icon V aka Kim Taehyung of the Grammy-nominated K-pop septet BTS took the internet by storm and shook Instagram with mellifluous and velvety vocals in the music cover of classic and cult jazz renditions. BTS member and idol V is the global king of visuals and voice. It is true and also a fact that he nails it each time as a singer and a public figure with his best sartorial stylish looks at the airport. Besides, even his golden voice is like honey to the ears of global fans and beloved BTS ARMYs.

    Yet again, the K-pop idol has hit the headlines after giving a shoutout to his throwback meeting with Lady Gaga at the 64th Grammy Awards. On Wednesday, the Sweet Night hitmaker shared an old collage alongside the Shallow songstress. In one photo, we can see how Lady Gaga warmly gazes at V, while another sees her planting a sweet kiss on the BTS member’s cheek.

    ALSO READ: Yo Yo Honey Singh scared after he receives death threat call from Goldy Brar

    With bright smiles etched on their faces, the musicians look glad, ecstatic and elated to have met each other. Though the reason why V chose to reshare the throwback photo remains unclear and is a mystery, fans have begun speculating about a jazzy collaboration between the two. Check out the old photo here:

    One user commented, "Maybe that is the special project!!! He is working on an album (maybe Jazz)."

    A Taehyung fan page wrote, "The most precious moment you will ever seen between two wonderful artists I need a collab with the queen and king of Jazz plssss."

    It is really mandatory and important to note that neither Lady Gaga nor V of BTS has revealed any detail of a potential collaboration. After meeting the Born This Way hitmaker during the 64th Grammy Award, V reportedly unveiled how Lady Gaga lauded BTS’ work as per an entertainment outlet. The revelation came during his candid chat on a VLive session. V said, "A while ago, I greeted Lady Gaga. She said she really likes us and supports us a lot."

    V recently released the music cover of two jazzy tracks to mark the 10th anniversary of his K-pop group. He sang "It is Beginning to Look Lot Like Christmas" by Bing Crosby and "Cheek To Cheek" by Fred Astaire.

    ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting and enter politics? With Leo and Thalapathy68, here’s what to expect

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Leone Maldives Vacay: Actress is enjoying Sun, Sand, and Stunning Swimsuits ATG

    Sunny Leone Maldives Vacay: Actress is enjoying Sun, Sand, and Stunning Swimsuits

    Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting and enter politics With Leo and Thalapathy68 heres what to expect (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting and enter politics? With Leo and Thalapathy68, here’s what to expect

    Kendall Jenner breaks silence about her next 'exciting' phase; Know details vma

    Kendall Jenner breaks silence about her next 'exciting' phase; Know details

    Is Thalapathy Vijay's Leo first poster copied from Game Of Thrones? Here's how netizens react RBA

    Is Thalapathy Vijay's Leo first poster copied from Game Of Thrones? Here's how netizens react

    Geeta sanon, mother of Kriti Sanon stirs controversy with her support for 'Adipurush' ATG

    Geeta sanon, mother of Kriti Sanon stirs controversy with her support for 'Adipurush'

    Recent Stories

    Sunny Leone Maldives Vacay: Actress is enjoying Sun, Sand, and Stunning Swimsuits ATG

    Sunny Leone Maldives Vacay: Actress is enjoying Sun, Sand, and Stunning Swimsuits

    PM Modi to take media questions with Joe Biden at US press conference White House calls it big deal gcw

    PM Modi to take media questions with Joe Biden, White House calls it 'big deal'

    Fever-related deaths alarm Kerala, dengue, rat fever on rise, CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for caution anr

    Fever-related deaths alarm Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for caution

    Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting and enter politics With Leo and Thalapathy68 heres what to expect (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting and enter politics? With Leo and Thalapathy68, here’s what to expect

    PM Modi US visit invites General Electric to play bigger role in India aviation renewable energy sector gcw

    PM Modi invites General Electric to play bigger role in India's aviation, renewable energy sector

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon