Is BTS star V hinting collab with Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga? Know details

BTS member and K-pop icon V recently surprised his fans and BTS ARMYs across the globe by dropping a photo with the multiple Grammy-award-winning songstress and actress Lady Gaga on his official Instagram account and handle as a story. It made global fans alongside BTS ARMYs wonder if a special collaboration music single between BTS V and Lady Gaga might be in the works.

Just a couple of days ago, the global icon V aka Kim Taehyung of the Grammy-nominated K-pop septet BTS took the internet by storm and shook Instagram with mellifluous and velvety vocals in the music cover of classic and cult jazz renditions. BTS member and idol V is the global king of visuals and voice. It is true and also a fact that he nails it each time as a singer and a public figure with his best sartorial stylish looks at the airport. Besides, even his golden voice is like honey to the ears of global fans and beloved BTS ARMYs.

Yet again, the K-pop idol has hit the headlines after giving a shoutout to his throwback meeting with Lady Gaga at the 64th Grammy Awards. On Wednesday, the Sweet Night hitmaker shared an old collage alongside the Shallow songstress. In one photo, we can see how Lady Gaga warmly gazes at V, while another sees her planting a sweet kiss on the BTS member’s cheek.

With bright smiles etched on their faces, the musicians look glad, ecstatic and elated to have met each other. Though the reason why V chose to reshare the throwback photo remains unclear and is a mystery, fans have begun speculating about a jazzy collaboration between the two. Check out the old photo here:

One user commented, "Maybe that is the special project!!! He is working on an album (maybe Jazz)."

A Taehyung fan page wrote, "The most precious moment you will ever seen between two wonderful artists I need a collab with the queen and king of Jazz plssss."

It is really mandatory and important to note that neither Lady Gaga nor V of BTS has revealed any detail of a potential collaboration. After meeting the Born This Way hitmaker during the 64th Grammy Award, V reportedly unveiled how Lady Gaga lauded BTS’ work as per an entertainment outlet. The revelation came during his candid chat on a VLive session. V said, "A while ago, I greeted Lady Gaga. She said she really likes us and supports us a lot."

V recently released the music cover of two jazzy tracks to mark the 10th anniversary of his K-pop group. He sang "It is Beginning to Look Lot Like Christmas" by Bing Crosby and "Cheek To Cheek" by Fred Astaire.

