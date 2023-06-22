Yo Yo Honey Singh scared after he receives death threat call from Goldy Brar

Goldy Brar, a student who entered Canada in 2017, allegedly confessed to killing Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala. Goldy Brar called Yo Yo Honey Singh and threatened him with death. Rapper already reported the incident to Delhi Police. Goldy Brar, a student who entered Canada in 2017, allegedly confessed to killing Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala.

Rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh contacted Delhi Police to file a complaint today. After getting a voicemail containing a death threat from gang leader Goldy Brar, Honey Singh felt a chill run down his spine. Even though Honey Singh promptly went to the Delhi Police headquarters to report the event, he still can't fathom what happened. The rapper said that Goldy Brar sent the voice notes to his management while he was in America, but he withheld other information from the public. The post was captioned: “I’m scared. I have received a threat for the first time in my life and I am scared. We received some voice notes also. We received these threats from international phone numbers.”

ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel breaks silence on Rs. 3 crore cheque bounce case; Know details

After receiving a death threat, the Sunny Sunny singer has been provided with police protection. Additionally, he stated that the call has made him "frightened" because he has only ever received love from his devoted supporters. According to reports, Goldy Brar is currently hiding in Canada.

Goldy Brar's full name is Satwinderjit Singh; he was born in 1994. Brar, who holds a BA degree, entered Canada in 2017 on a student visa. He is also a major suspect in the murder of rap-singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi includes Brar. Notably, the Canadian authorities listed Goldy Brar as one of the top 25 sought criminals in May of this year. According to Interpol, he is accused of supplying illicit weaponry to India as well as murder and criminal conspiracy. In the meantime, Honey Singh is a well-known rapper and singer from India who has a long list of hits under his belt, including Sunny Sunny, Dil Chori, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Lungi Dance, and many others. The singer's most recent cameo was in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

ALSO READ: (Exclusive) The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares her BEAUTY secrets and love for Kerala food