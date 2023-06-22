Thalapathy Vijay to quit acting and enter politics? With Leo and Thalapathy68, here’s what to expect

On the birthday of South Superstar Thalapathy Vijay, fans have kickstarted the celebrations with much pomp and fair. And yet recent rumours of the actor permanently quitting the industry to pursue politics has left fans disturbed. This disappointing news is however, cut short by his last projects in the works, Leo and Thalapathy68. By Mahalekshmi

One of the most popular stars of South Indian cinema, Thalapathy Vijay did five films as a young actor and made his debut in a leading role at the age of 18 in Vikraman’s Poove Unakkaga, a box office success. Going from one role to another, the actor established himself in the industry as a romantic star, action star, comedy star, and the number one choice as a leading man. With Nanban, Thupakki, Their, Mersal and many more films, the actor has left a huge mark on the industry itself.

With such a shining career and building a network of loyal fans, recent reports of him quitting acting and joining a political journey can only be unprecedented disappointment. Several reports suggest that his film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy68 are going to be his last in the industry. Here’s what to expect from these upcoming projects.

Leo and Lokesh Cinematic Universe

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo has much anticipation and buzz around it, starting from the conception of the idea as this could be an addition to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. After their previous outing together in Master, audiences are eager to catch the Lokesh-Vijay combo in cinemas. There may also be appearances from his other films in the Universe, Kaithi and Vikram. The characters Dilli and maybe Rolex are expected to get a shot in the film. If these are to happen, fans are in for a treat and this is going to be a blockbuster like his previous additions to the universe- Kaithi starring Karthi Sivakumar and Vikram starring Kamal Haasan.

Leo features actor Vijay as a gangster in his 40s, staying away from gang wars and running a chocolate factory. I hear Willy Wonka. Jokes aside, the movie is also reported to explore the emotional core of a relationship between a father and daughter. On the romance front, there is nothing but excitement as this will be the reunion of Vijay and Trisha after 14 years. This onscreen pair set the screens on fire with their amazing chemistry in movies like Gilli. This will be the 67th project for both Thalapathy Vijay and his leading lady Trisha Krishnan.

It has been reported that Sanjay Dutt will be the primary antagonist in the film. There have also been reports on the relationship between the protagonist and the antagonist, but no spoilers coming your way. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music, after giving chartbusters Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu, and Selfie Pulla. The first single titled Naa Ready, sung by Thalapathy Vijay will be out soon for fans to enjoy.

Thalapathy68- a thriller

To remark about this film at this moment is a bit too early as it was only announced a month ago. The actor will be partnering up with Venkat Prabhu of Custody fame. There are also reports that actress Jyothika will be a part of the film and if it is true, this will be their reunion onscreen after 20 years. Fans expect this movie to be a nail-biting thriller, considering the filmography of the director.

Rumours of quitting the industry

The reports of Thalapathy Vijay quitting the acting industry to pursue a career in politics has not yet been confirmed. These rumours surfaced after the actor was seen standing for hours, awarding class 10 and 12 graduates. His kindness and humility were commendable as always. Fans hope that their favourite actor would keep entertaining them.