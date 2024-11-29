Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say

After being romantically connected to Angelina Jolie for almost a year, the 40-year-old rapper finally cleared the air by making a big move at a party.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Angelina Jolie and British rapper Akala's romance speculations have been circulating on the Internet for quite some time. Recently, the 40-year-old rapper cleared the air by making a daring move at a party, publicly introducing his partner. At the Rosewood London Hotel's Christmas party earlier this week, Akala came with Chanelle Newman and introduced her to fellow guests as his girlfriend, putting an end to the mystery. People said that Chanelle is a friend of Jolie, with a source confirming that the three have a familiar acquaintance and a business link.

Maleficent actress was observed with Akala on several occasions, including public events in Venice and New York City. Previous allegations that the two were dating were later disproved, with assertions that Akala was dating Chanelle Newman, with whom Jolie is close.  

Also Read: Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai villa | PHOTOS

A source close to the celebrities told People’s magazine, “Chanelle was there in Italy with them. Jolie is single and currently not seeing anyone." Similarly, another one echoed similar sentiments, adding that the actor and the rapper share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes. “They have done several collaborations over the years that focus on global issues like human rights," it added.

However, this is not the first time suspicions regarding their apparent connection have been clarified. Earlier in October, a few publications stated that the actor remained good friends with Akala and his partner, and that the rapper's girlfriend has accompanied them to every event.

The discoveries come as Angelina Jolie's legal fight with ex-Brad Pitt intensifies. According to sources, Brad Pitt has accused Jolie of lying and deliberately concealing essential facts concerning selling their contentious French winery. The former couple bought the $500 million house together before their divorce.

