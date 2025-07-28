Yash Raj Films is betting big on 22-year-old Aneet Padda, whose stunning debut in Saiyaara has sparked comparisons to Alia Bhatt’s early YRF rise. With industry accolades and mentorship pouring in.

At only 22, Aneet Padda is being called the newest contender for the superstar title from Yash Raj Films and compared to Alia Bhatt for her rootedness and the studio's endorsement for her debut. The actress made a news-making Bollywood debut in the romance Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, for the prestigious YRF banner.

Is Aneet Padda To Become 2nd Alia Bhatt:

After a few minor ad appearances and one in the 2022 film Salaam Venky, her being a lead, starring in Amazon's acclaimed coming-of-age series Big Girls Don't Cry (2024), truly marked her official rise.

YRF Casts Her as Its Face for the Future

YRF spotted her potential a long time back and has instead signed her on a three-film contract. A reliable narrative is that YRF is tooling her as a heroine for future franchise launches on the lines of pert fake stars like Alia Bhatt who YRF has given birth to. People in the know mention that she was cast purely on merit and not because of any form of nepotism.

Saiyaara Breakout: A New-Age YRF Romance

Her first big theatrical appearance came through Saiyaara opposite newcomer Ahaan Panday, directed by Mohit Suri. The film has grossed past ₹140 crores in India and about ₹372 crores globally, marking it one of 2025's big successes next to the tried-and-tested star vehicles.

Critics and audiences lauded Aneet's grounded charm and emotive performance as Vaani Batra. Reviews praised her expressive eyes and minimal style and called her a breath of fresh air from the clichéd glam.

Similarities With Alia Bhatt

There are online comparisons made by netizens and in print by the media between Aneet's ascent and Alia Bhatt's early experience under YRF. Alia was also nurtured through YRF for contemporary-descent films before becoming the darling of Bollywood. Aneet herself shows respect and a desire for Alia by referring to her as the “forever hero.”

According to an insider, YRF is now in the process of refining Aneet for theatrical stardom landmark films, robust scripts, and serious marketing. Streaming Nyaya, which was shot ahead of Saiyaara, Aneet's full-length theatrical roles capitalize on her debut success.

What Lies Ahead

With the massive box office success and massive momentum, YRF is said to have four major films going to launch in 2025–26. Aneet is among their next-generation achievers, poised to work with other debutants to marry old-style story-telling values with Gen Z sensibilities. Whether she can ascend to Alia-level stardom rests on what goes into her choices, chemistry with her onscreen pairs, and creative journey.

Labeling her as the "next Alia Bhatt" may well be an overstatement as of now, but Aneet Padda's rise is backed by the validation of the audiences and support from YRF. With her debut becoming the highest-grosser and her being cast for it based on craft rather than lineage, she does seem to herald a new age of Bollywood. If nurtured wisely, she may replicate the purity and charm that defined the first leading ladies produced by YRF.