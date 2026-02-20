'Tell Me Lies' star Cat Missal confirmed she is gay in a Teen Vogue interview. The 26-year-old actress, who plays Bree, opened up about her happy real-life relationship with partner Jess Panneton, contrasting it with her character's on-screen drama.

The 'Tell Me Lies' actress Cat Missal has confirmed that she is gay and happy in her personal life, as she opened up about her relationship in a recent interview. According to People, Missal, who plays Bree in the hit Hulu series Tell Me Lies, spoke to Teen Vogue about her life away from the screen. The 26-year-old actress shared that she is in a relationship with a woman and feels at peace with who she is.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Well, I am gay, so thank God'

While talking about the show's ending and its many toxic relationships, Missal spoke honestly about how different her real life is. She said she does not face the same problems with men that her character does, adding with relief and humour, "thank God," before clearly saying, "Well, I am gay, so thank God." Her partner, Jess Panneton, was part of the conversation and offered comfort and support. Reassuring Missal, she added softly, "You're safe with me."

Life with Partner Jess Panneton

The couple lives together in Los Angeles and shares their home with two cats named Chicken and Bunny. Though Missal usually keeps her private life away from the spotlight, she shared how they first met at a drag show in West Hollywood. Looking back at their first meeting, Missal spoke about the instant connection she felt.

According to the People, Missal and Panneton have been together since at least early 2020, with old social media posts showing sweet moments between the two. Over the years, they have shared glimpses of their life together.

About 'Tell Me Lies'

Meanwhile, Tell Me Lies recently came to an end after three seasons on Hulu. The show followed messy relationships and emotional drama among college students, with Missal's character Bree being an important part of the story.

All three seasons of Tell Me Lies are now available to stream on Hulu. (ANI)