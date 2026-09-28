Adnan Sami recently answered some of the most-searched questions about his life on Instagram, from his Indian citizenship and weight loss journey to the 35 instruments he can play and the songs closest to his heart

Adnan Sami recently addressed a question about his Indian citizenship on Instagram Stories, responding to a user who asked whether he is an Indian citizen. His reply reflected his long-standing frustration with repeatedly being asked about something that was settled years ago.

Sami became an Indian citizen with effect from January 1, 2016, after being granted citizenship by naturalisation. Before that, he was a Pakistani citizen. He had first arrived in India in March 2001 on a visitor’s visa, which was subsequently extended. His Pakistani passport expired in May 2015 and was not renewed, after which he sought to regularise his stay in India.

The singer has discussed his citizenship journey on several occasions, including clarifying that he was a Pakistani citizen during the period when he lived in Pakistan.

His family background has also featured in discussions around his nationality. His father, Arshad Sami Khan, served in the Pakistan Air Force before becoming a diplomat.

Adnan Sami On His Dramatic Weight Loss

Another question that continues to interest fans is how Adnan Sami managed his dramatic weight loss.

When asked about it on Instagram, the singer responded with his trademark humour, joking about following a “see-food diet” — essentially saying that he simply looks at food rather than eating it.

Behind the joke, Sami has previously spoken publicly about his weight-loss journey and the serious health concerns he faced when he weighed around 230 kg. His transformation became one of the most talked-about aspects of his personal journey.

Rather than presenting it as a quick change, Sami has described weight loss as an ongoing part of his life, making it a recurring topic whenever fans ask him about his health and appearance.

Adnan Sami’s Music, Instruments And Favourite Songs

Sami also answered questions about his musical abilities. Asked how many instruments he can play, he revealed that the number is approximately 35, give or take a few.

The singer-composer has built a career around his versatility, blending Indian and Western musical influences across pop, Bollywood and classical-inspired compositions.

His popular songs include Tera Chehra, Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, Lift Karadey, Aye Udi Udi Udi, Gela Gela Gela, Noor-E-Khuda and Bhar Do Jholi Meri.