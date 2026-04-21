A special documentary, 'A Story That Refused to Die', will honour Irrfan Khan's legacy. It chronicles his journey during 'Paan Singh Tomar' with rare footage and will screen at NMACC on his sixth death anniversary, followed by a panel discussion.

Honouring the legacy of late Irrfan Khan, a special documentary chronicling his journey during Paan Singh Tomar has been announced. The film will be screened at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on his sixth death anniversary on April 29.

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A Story That Refused to Die

A Story That Refused to Die, a documentary by Ranjeeta Kaur, " brings back rare, unseen moments of Irrfan Khan during the making of Paan Singh Tomar." Drawn from nearly lost footage, the film emerges as a quiet but determined act of preservation and perseverance--holding on to fleeting, deeply human fragments of an irreplaceable artist at work. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tigmanshu Dhulia (@tigmanshudhulia)

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Bhardwaj, in conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi.

Filmmakers on Honouring Irrfan's Legacy

Sharing the promo of the documentary, Tigmanshu Dhulia said, "The journey of making Paan Singh Tomar went through its share of storms, but Hemingway said it right, "Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light." Making Paan Singh Tomar wouldn't have been possible without my strongest confidant, Irrfan. And now, it's been six years without him, but just like the title of this documentary, 'A story that refused to die', Irrfan's contribution to cinema remains eternal. With nearly lost footage now restored, this special documentary will be screened for the first time in 14 years."

Ranjeeta Kaur, director of the documentary, added, "I was very fortunate to have been part of a masterpiece in the making. The experience was so powerful that it steered me towards my own path in cinema. Undoubtedly, it was the power of resilience that I took from the journey of Paan Singh Tomar that kept me from giving up. This documentary is my salute to Paan Singh Tomar, to Irrfan Khan, and to the power of cinema."

Irrfan passed away at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it. (ANI)