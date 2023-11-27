Bigg Boss 17: 'Wash your mouth with...', says Orry when questioned on his sexuality

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, was recently seen in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. Recently, he was subjected to a troll, and he snapped back at it in the most witty way possible.

Orhan Awatramani, often known as Orry, has a large fan base. He is famed for his charisma, humour, and sensibility, and his life has piqued the interest of every Bollywood fan. He is frequently seen partying in Tinsel Town with all the Bollywood stars. A troll recently targeted him, and he responded most hilariously.

On one of his posts, the troller questioned his sexuality. “Wherever whichever page you go, see this trans walking or hitting on someone or posing like trans everywhere. Why no one bans this idiot on social media.”

Have a look at the post :

Orry gave it back saying, “Wash your mouth with soap. talking like this is disrespectful to your parents cause it makes them look like they dint know how to raise a child. Your DP you are trying to pose like a sweet innocent little girl, but your comment which you thought no one would pick up on shows your inner snake & poison.”

In the same comment, he added, “I have second hand shame for your parents and anyone who ever comes in contact with you. I am a man myself, but your ignorant condescending remarks, and the tone you are using to put down a whole community of people is utterly disgusting. Shame on you, it’s because of dirty minded people like you that faith in humanity is lost. You must be so sad and miserable in your own life that you sit on the internet and vomit out such poison. And take a piece of advise, a poisonous person is poisoning themselves and everyone around them.. you probably have no friends or love in your life. #lOser.”

Meanwhile, Orry recently appeared in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17.