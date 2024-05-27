Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Suhana Khan wishes brother AbRam Khan after KKR wins trophy at Chennai [PHOTO]

    Suhana Khan wishes AbRam on his 11th birthday coinciding with KKR's IPL 2024 win. Shah Rukh Khan celebrates KKR's third title with family at Chennai stadium. Celebrity presence adds to festive atmosphere

    First Published May 27, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    Suhana Khan took to social media to extend warm birthday wishes to her younger brother, AbRam, who turned 11 on May 27. Coinciding with his birthday was the remarkable victory of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team co-owned by their father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the IPL 2024 tournament.

    The final match of IPL 2024 unfolded in Chennai on May 26, where KKR clinched their third title in history with a convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), triumphing by eight wickets. Suhana Khan, seizing the moment of double celebration, shared a delightful picture of AbRam on her Instagram story, captioning it, "Good day to be the birthday boy (sic)."

    IPL 2024: Suhana Khan wishes brother AbRam Khan after KKR wins trophy at Chennai [PHOTO] ATG

    AbRam, visibly elated, was captured on camera celebrating both his birthday and KKR's victory at the Chennai stadium. Donning a KKR T-shirt emblazoned with the proclamation 'Champions of 2024', he exuded pure joy and pride in the team's achievement.

    The victory was undoubtedly a moment of immense pride for Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen celebrating exuberantly with his family amidst the electrifying atmosphere of the stadium. Alongside SRK and his family, the IPL 2024 finals in Chennai witnessed the presence of notable personalities including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion.

