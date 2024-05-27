Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Amitabh Bachchan expresses sadness over SRH's loss against KKR; says THIS to team owner Kavya Maran

    Amidst the fervor of the IPL 2024 season, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has voiced his dismay over the defeat of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the hands of Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders. However, his concern transcends mere sportsmanship as he pens a heartfelt message for Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, displaying empathy amidst the competitive realm of cricket

    IPL 2024: Amitabh Bachchan expresses sadness over SRH's loss against KKR; says THIS to team owner Kavya Maran ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 27, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

    The excitement of last night's IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) still reverberates across the internet. While KKR emerged victorious, securing the IPL 2024 Winner Cup, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share his disappointment over SRH's defeat and offered heartfelt words for Kavya Maran, the owner of SRH.

    Bachchan's Reflections on SRH's Defeat

    In a touching post, Bachchan expressed his disappointment over SRH's loss, acknowledging their formidable performances throughout the season. He noted SRH's strong team and their past impressive displays on the field, making their defeat particularly disheartening.

    However, what caught Bachchan's attention the most was the emotional reaction of Kavya Maran, the owner of SRH, after her team's loss. Bachchan observed her genuine display of emotion as she struggled to hide her tears from the cameras, a moment that resonated with him deeply.

    Words of Encouragement for Kavya Maran

    Despite the defeat, he empathized with her and offered words of encouragement, reminding her that tomorrow is another day. Drawing inspiration from the iconic film "Gone with the Wind," Bachchan quoted a famous line to emphasize the resilience and hope that tomorrow brings, urging those who face setbacks not to give up.

    ALSO READ: Nikhil Patel wanted an 'Open Marriage' with Dalljiet Kaur? Here's what we know

    The internet was flooded with videos capturing Maran's emotional reaction, which quickly went viral on social media platforms. Her visible distress amidst the cheers of the crowd served as a poignant reminder of the emotional investment and rollercoaster ride that accompanies sports fandom.

    KKR's convincing victory over SRH by eight wickets in Chennai sealed their triumph in the IPL final, sparking celebrations among fans and players alike.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nikhil Patel wanted an 'Open Marriage' with Dalljiet Kaur? Here's what we know ATG

    Nikhil Patel wanted an 'Open Marriage' with Dalljiet Kaur? Here's what we know

    I am a proud father today Mahesh Babu attends son Gautam Ghattamaneni's graduation ceremony RBA

    ‘I am a proud father today’, Mahesh Babu attends son Gautam Ghattamaneni’s graduation ceremony

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Here's what Punjabi singer has to say RBA

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Here's what Punjabi singer has to say

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds trophy after 10 years as KKR wins; recreates iconic pose with Gauri Khan ATG

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds trophy after 10 years as KKR wins; recreates iconic pose with Gauri Khan

    cricket Shah Rukh Khan kisses coach Gautam Gambhir, celebrates KKR's IPL victory with daughter Suhana (WATCH) osf

    Shah Rukh Khan kisses coach Gautam Gambhir, celebrates KKR's IPL victory with daughter Suhana (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Who is Abhishek Nayar? The man behind KKR's IPL 2024 win RKK

    Who is Abhishek Nayar? The man behind KKR's IPL 2024 win

    Hamster AC is making waves in the air conditioning industry in India.

    Hamster AC is making waves in the air conditioning industry in India.

    Karnataka: Gang arrested for morphing pictures of women in coastal districts to sexually assault, extort them vkp

    Karnataka: Gang arrested for morphing pictures of women in coastal districts to sexually assault, extort them

    Cyclone Remal updates: Cyclonic storm claims two lives in Bangladesh; All you need to know AJR

    Cyclone Remal updates: Cyclonic storm claims two lives in Bangladesh; All you need to know

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Cops recreate scene over 'lewd gesture' plaint by Mayor anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Cops recreate scene over 'lewd gesture' plaint by Mayor

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon