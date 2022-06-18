Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 asanas every busy woman must do daily

    This is the first and primary action you can take to give yourself some much-needed quality time and self-care.
     

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 asanas every busy woman must do daily RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Women have a natural talent for multi-tasking and now and then, this leads to a lot of strain and worry. Whether you are a working professional or a home-maker or juggle both roles, yoga can be the perfect therapy you need to de-stress. This is the first and primary action you can take to give yourself some much-needed quality time and self-care.

    Yoga for emotional stability
    To boost fertility, you should stay away from stress and anxiety and yoga is the perfect holistic solution to address this. Yoga brings immense changes to the way you can improve your mood and balance your emotions. This is because practising yoga allows the brain to release chemicals such as dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. These chemicals are known to reduce stress and anxiety.

    Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Yoga poses every woman should practice

    Yoga for fertility and menstrual health

    Practise yoga to remain cramp-free during your periods. Asanas such as Baddha Konasana, Balasana, Vajrasana can be practised to improve your menstrual health, boost your fertility, and build strength and stamina so you can enjoy holistic well-being.

    Yoga for Flexibility and strength

    Try and perform a minimum of 30-45 minutes exercise at least 3 times a week. For women, the practice of yoga can give the experience several health benefits.

    Yoga Therapy - Asanas
    Baddha Konasana

    • Begin by assuming Dandasana
    • Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together
    • Pull your heels closer to your pelvis
    • Gently push your knees down

    Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor

    Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Yoga poses every woman should practice

    Setu Bandhasana
    Formation of posture:

    • Lie down on the floor, and bend your knees keeping your feet on the floor, heels as close to the sitting bones as possible.
    • As you exhale push your tailbone upward and lift the buttocks off the floor.
    • Keep your thighs and inner feet parallel.
    • Interlock your fingers and place your hands below your pelvis extending the arms to align over your shoulders.
    • Lift up until the thighs are about parallel to the floor.
    • Align your knees over the heels
    • Lift your sternum toward the chin
    • Hold the pose anywhere from 30 seconds to 1 minute.
    • To release, exhale and bring the spine slowly down onto the floor.

    Chaturanga Dandasana

    Formation of posture:

    • Begin with plank posture
    • As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor
    • Your elbows must touch the sides of your ribs as you lower yourself to maintain a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows
    • Your shoulders must be drawn in
    • Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body
    • Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds

    Also Read: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 basic must-have equipment guide for beginners

    Chakrasana

    Formation of the posture

    • Lie down on your back
    • Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor
    • Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head
    • Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch
    • Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind

    Dhanurasana

    • Begin by lying down on your stomach
    • Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms
    • Have a strong grip
    • Lift your legs and arms as high as you can
    • Look up and hold the posture for a while

    Women undergo a lot of stress and anxiety when managing multiple responsibilities. Stress often in women can lead to health-related conditions such as PCOD, hyper or hypo tension, weight loss or obesity etc. Yoga has the power to improve your physical and mental health drastically and should be done daily.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman after sexual misconduct allegations; Stephanie takes over-ayh

    WWE: Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman after sexual misconduct allegations; Stephanie takes over

    Sasha Banks breaks silence on reports of her WWE release-ayh

    Sasha Banks breaks silence on reports of her WWE release

    Case filed against Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandit exodus comments drb

    Case filed against Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandit exodus comments

    Weekend Watch: Know movies and web series released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more RBA

    Weekend Watch: Know movies and web series released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch RBA

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch

    Recent Stories

    International Yoga Day 2022 7 things to keep in mind while practicing it gcw

    International Yoga Day 2022: 7 things to keep in mind while practicing it

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 18 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 18, 2022

    The 2022 NBA Finals in Numbers-krn

    The 2022 NBA Finals in Numbers

    Golden State Warriors - Road to the NBA 2022 Championship-krn

    Golden State Warriors - Road to the NBA 2022 Championship

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Social media thrilled as Dinesh Karthik-Avesh Khan show helps India level series against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Social media thrilled as Karthik-Avesh show helps India level series

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    India@75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon