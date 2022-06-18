International Yoga Day 2022: 5 asanas every busy woman must do daily
This is the first and primary action you can take to give yourself some much-needed quality time and self-care.
Women have a natural talent for multi-tasking and now and then, this leads to a lot of strain and worry. Whether you are a working professional or a home-maker or juggle both roles, yoga can be the perfect therapy you need to de-stress. This is the first and primary action you can take to give yourself some much-needed quality time and self-care.
Yoga for emotional stability
To boost fertility, you should stay away from stress and anxiety and yoga is the perfect holistic solution to address this. Yoga brings immense changes to the way you can improve your mood and balance your emotions. This is because practising yoga allows the brain to release chemicals such as dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. These chemicals are known to reduce stress and anxiety.
Yoga for fertility and menstrual health
Practise yoga to remain cramp-free during your periods. Asanas such as Baddha Konasana, Balasana, Vajrasana can be practised to improve your menstrual health, boost your fertility, and build strength and stamina so you can enjoy holistic well-being.
Yoga for Flexibility and strength
Try and perform a minimum of 30-45 minutes exercise at least 3 times a week. For women, the practice of yoga can give the experience several health benefits.
Yoga Therapy - Asanas
Baddha Konasana
- Begin by assuming Dandasana
- Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together
- Pull your heels closer to your pelvis
- Gently push your knees down
Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor
Setu Bandhasana
Formation of posture:
- Lie down on the floor, and bend your knees keeping your feet on the floor, heels as close to the sitting bones as possible.
- As you exhale push your tailbone upward and lift the buttocks off the floor.
- Keep your thighs and inner feet parallel.
- Interlock your fingers and place your hands below your pelvis extending the arms to align over your shoulders.
- Lift up until the thighs are about parallel to the floor.
- Align your knees over the heels
- Lift your sternum toward the chin
- Hold the pose anywhere from 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- To release, exhale and bring the spine slowly down onto the floor.
Chaturanga Dandasana
Formation of posture:
- Begin with plank posture
- As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor
- Your elbows must touch the sides of your ribs as you lower yourself to maintain a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows
- Your shoulders must be drawn in
- Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body
- Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds
Chakrasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie down on your back
- Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor
- Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head
- Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch
- Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind
Dhanurasana
- Begin by lying down on your stomach
- Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms
- Have a strong grip
- Lift your legs and arms as high as you can
- Look up and hold the posture for a while
Women undergo a lot of stress and anxiety when managing multiple responsibilities. Stress often in women can lead to health-related conditions such as PCOD, hyper or hypo tension, weight loss or obesity etc. Yoga has the power to improve your physical and mental health drastically and should be done daily.