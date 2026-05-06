The trailer for Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash Season 2' is out. Set in 1990s UP, the crime thriller sees Avinash facing a personal and political storm, with his son implicated in a murder and his career hanging by a thread.

The trailer of Randeep Hooda starrer crime thriller 'Inspector Avinash Season 2' has finally arrived, promising a relentless, high-stakes battle where the man, the myth, returns to face his toughest fight yet.

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What to Expect from Season 2

Set in the volatile landscape of 1990s Uttar Pradesh, the new season raises the intensity as Inspector Avinash Mishra finds himself caught in a storm that is as personal as it is political. With his son implicated in a murder case and his marriage on the brink, Avinash is forced into a battle that goes far beyond the badge, as per the official press release. The trailer unveils a gripping face-off between Avinash and a powerful nexus of crime, politics, and corruption. As crime lord Sheikh and the enigmatic Devi expand a deadly weapons cartel, the lines between ally and enemy begin to blur. Betrayed from within the system, suspended and arrested, Avinash becomes a pawn in a much larger game, one that threatens to destroy everything he stands for.

Mounted on a larger scale, the trailer delivers explosive action, intense confrontations, and emotionally charged moments, establishing a world where the stakes are higher, the enemies deadlier, and the cost of justice heavier than ever before.

Cast and Director on the New Season

Randeep Hooda reprises the role of Inspector Avinash, shares, "This season strips Avinash down to his core. He's not just fighting crime anymore; he's fighting for his family, his truth, and his survival. The scale is bigger, the action is raw, and the emotions run deeper. It's a much more intense ride," the release added.

Being a part of Inspector Avinash Season 2, Urvashi Rautela added, " Inspector Avinash Season 2 is bigger, bolder, and more explosive than ever. Being part of a story packed with action, emotion, and unexpected twists has been an incredible ride. Every scene pushes the intensity to another level. Partnering with JioHotstar for a show of this scale has been amazing, and I can't wait for audiences to feel the adrenaline and drama we've created."

Sharing his excitement for the second season, director Neerraj Pathak said, "Season 2 takes everything that worked in the first season and pushes it into a far more volatile space. Avinash is no longer just up against criminals; he's up against a system that's collapsing around him. We've scaled up the action, but more importantly, we've deepened the emotional conflict, because this time, the fight is as personal as it is external."

About the Series

Presented by Jio Studios, the series is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neerraj Pathak, Gold Mountain Pictures and Krishan Choudhary. Directed by Neeraj Pathak and written by Neeraj Pathak, Sanjay Masoom, and Sameer Arora, the series features a strong ensemble cast including Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.

'Inspector Avinash Season 2' is set to stream on May 15 on JioHotstar. (ANI)