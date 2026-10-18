Lawyers for Human Rights International filed a complaint concerning Sidhu Moosewala's son, Chhota Sidhu, alleging he was prompted to make firearm gestures. The group seeks an inquiry and parental counselling over concerns for the child's welfare.

Lawyers for Human Rights International (Regd.), Chandigarh, filed a complaint before the Mansa Deputy Commissioner and the District Child Protection Unit, seeking an inquiry into the welfare of Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Chhota Sidhu, the approximately two-and-a-half-year-old younger son of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur.

The complaint, submitted on October 17 by the organisation through its General Secretary and advocate Navkiran Singh, raises concerns over the alleged exposure of the child to firearm-related gestures during public appearances. It seeks intervention under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, including counselling for the parents and an inquiry into the matter.

Details of the Allegations

According to the complaint, the child was brought on stage during the opening show of the Signed to God World Tour in Toronto, Canada, on October 9, where he allegedly made pistol-firing gestures and imitated gunfire sounds. The complaint further refers to videos circulated on social media that allegedly show people around the child prompting him to make similar gestures.

Concerns Over Child's Welfare

The organisation has argued that repeated exposure to such imagery at a young age could affect the child’s development, normalise violent behaviour and raise concerns about his safety, particularly given that his elder brother, Sidhu MooseWala, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, near Jawaharke village in Mansa district.

Clarification and Reliefs Sought

The complaint clarifies that the organisation has no objection to the child appearing at tribute events or being part of programmes commemorating his late brother. Its concern, it states, is specifically about the child being taught, encouraged or permitted to enact gunfire or other violent gestures.

Among the reliefs sought are counselling for the parents through the District Child Protection Unit or a qualified child counsellor, directions to prevent the child from performing such gestures, and monitoring of compliance by the concerned authorities. The complainant has further requested the District Magistrate to ensure that the matter is taken up promptly by the Child Welfare Committee for appropriate consideration.

The organisation has maintained that its primary objective is to safeguard the child's welfare and ensure his safety, rather than seek punitive action or any change in custody. It has called for an inquiry and appropriate intervention by the competent authorities in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

Meanwhile, no decision or finding by the authorities regarding the allegations has been stated in the complaint. (ANI)