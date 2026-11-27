Bombay High Court gives interim relief to Ananya Panday against unauthorised AI deep fakes, fake endorsements & commercial exploitation. By the judgment, her personality rights under Article 21 and the Copyright Act have been protected, which are important legal safeguards for public figures and ordinary citizens.

Ananya Panday has obtained an interim injunction from the Bombay High Court to protect her personality. The decision safeguards her privacy and publicity rights. It halts fake endorsements, unauthorised commercial exploitation and AI-generated deepfakes in their tracks.

Ananya Panday Protects Her Personality Rights!

Justice Madhav J. Jamdar ordered immediate stoppage of unauthorised digital exploitation. The injunction prohibits e-commerce sellers, digital platforms and individual users from using Panday’s name, image, voice, signature, dialog delivery and performance style without his consent. It's a big judicial stick against identity theft. Now, in an exclusive interview with HT, the actress opened up about the same.

Why Ananya Took Legal Action?

Panday had to go to court over sexually explicit AI deepfakes, rogue chatbots and fake cosmetic surgery ads. Even unauthorised vendors sold phone cases and clothing with her face on it. In response to her plea, the court had ordered search engines, telecom operators and digital platforms to immediately block all infringing URLs and mirror sites.

Talking to HT, she said, "AI is obviously a reality we are dealing with. It is funny to say the word 'reality' when it is 'artificial', but it is something we all have to accept; it is a part of our lives."

Things we would have to earlier take retakes for constantly, due to maybe disturbance... with AI, that has sped up. Cleaning it up is quicker. But when it comes to Al replacing people... that's when it becomes scary. I personally don't feel AI can ever take over human emotion," she added.

Call Me Bae Season 2

Talking about the upcoming season, she said, "People are going to see a version of my character that is constantly evolving and growing, and that’s how it should be as time passes."

Personality Rights Meaning in Indian Law

Personality rights in India are contained in Article 21 – the primary constitutional pillar guaranteeing the Right to Privacy. Within this framework, individuals decide how their persona can be put to commercial use. Performers also receive statutory coverage under Sections 38, 38A and 38B of the Copyright Act, 1957. These protections are strengthened by common law remedies against passing off and defamation.

Can Ordinary People Defend Their Rights Too?

But do regular citizens have these protections, too? Yes. Digital safety laws are the same for all. Celebrities regularly invoke publicity rights on the basis of brand value but Constitution protects every citizen. Under Article 21 and the Information Technology Act, victims of non-consensual deepfakes or fraud can send legal takedown notices and request civil injunctions.