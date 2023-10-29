'Indian 2' first look: Kamal Hassan’s film's glimpse to be out on this date

The filmmakers of 'Indian 2' have announced that the first look of the film would be released on November 3, just in time for Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday. The announcement was made via a poster showcasing the actor.

The long-awaited update on 'Indian 2' has finally arrived, with the makers announcing the November 3 release of the first look at the Kamal Haasan and Nayanthara blockbuster. The creators have released a poster for 'Indian 2,' which stars Kamal Haasan. They revealed the date for releasing a film preview with the global public via this poster. To commemorate the renowned actor's birthday on November 7, the creators have announced that the first trailer would be released on November 3.

The production house took to their official Instagram handle, stating, "Celebration begins early Get ready for "INDIAN-2 AN INTRO" a glimpse of #Indian2 releasing on NOV 3 (sic)."

About Indian 2:

'Indian 2', a sequel to the 1996 hit of the same name, depicts Kamal Haasan as an ageing independence fighter who resolves to conduct a battle against corruption. The film, like the previous portion, is expected to carry a powerful message. 'Indian 2' will star Nayanthara as the leading heroine. The film's cast features Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Siddharth. Aishwarya Rajesh was to be a part of Shankar's upcoming magnum opus but backed out owing to her hectic schedule. 'Indian 2' is created by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin.