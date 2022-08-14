Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: 7 best iconic patriotic dialogue from Bollywood films

    Here are some patriotic dialogue from Bollywood movies that will make you feel patriotic on the 75th Independence Day

    First Published Aug 14, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    India is celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence on August 15. On this day, celebrations are not restricted to a single faith or caste but rather a national event. It serves as a reminder to citizens to respect the fact that we live in a free country because of the sacrifices of our forefathers. 

    When it comes to displaying and kindling patriotism, Bollywood has always been at the forefront. From its films to its music and language, we like everything that makes us feel both passionate and patriotic. Apart from the songs and performers, the lyrics make these patriotic films so important. On August 15, we present the conversations that make us feel patriotic. Here are 7 patriotic dialogues from Bollywood that will spark your patriotic feelings!

    Rang De Basanti: The movie is the story of six young Indians who help an English lady shoot a documentary about their ancestors' liberation warriors and the circumstances that lead them to relive the long-forgotten epic of independence.

    "Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahin voh paani hai … joh desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawani hai" -Aamir Khan

    Chak De! India: The film is about Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian Women's National Hockey Squad, who dreams of leading his all-girls team to victory against all difficulties.

    One of the Shah Rukh Khan's dialogues from the movie that gained immense love from the audience is, “Mujhe states ke naam na sunayi dete hain na dikhayi dete hain, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai… INDIA.”

    Lakshya: The film is about an aimless, jobless adult man (Hrithik Roshan) who joins the army and grows into a war hero.

    Hrithik Roshan: “Ye Indian Army hain, hum dushmani mein bhi ek sharafat rakhte hain.”

    Maa Tujhhe Salaam: Tinu Verma directed this action/patriotic flick. This film was released on January 25, 2002. Sunny Deol, Tabu, and Arbaaz Khan appear in this film. This film was released when tensions between India and Pakistan were high.

    "Tum doodh mangoge hum kheer denge … tum Kashmir mangoge hum cheer denge" -Sunny Deol

    Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel, and Amrish Puri feature in this Bollywood action film set during the Indian partition. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a box office success, selling more tickets in Indian theatres than any other film in history save Sholay (1975)

    "Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega! "-Sunny Deol



    Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty: The plot centres around a military officer who tries to track down a terrorist, dismantle a terrorist gang, and deactivate the sleeper cells that are under its leadership.

    'Jab wahan border par log apni neend ki parwah kiye bina jagte hain, tab tumhein yahan sheher mein chain ki neend aati hain,' said Akshay Kumar in the film.

     

    Raazi: During the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, a Kashmiri woman chooses to marry a Pakistani army officer to spy on Pakistan.

    Alia Bhatt, who recreates the role of an undercover RAW agent in the movie, said, 'Watan ke aage kuch nahi, khud bhi nahi.'

     

