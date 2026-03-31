At IFFD 2026, Imtiaz Ali praised 'Dhurandhar' for boosting theatre attendance. He also discussed his upcoming film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', his second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh, which is a love story set during the 1947 partition.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali expressed his gratitude to the makers of Dhurandhar for increasing the footfall in the theatres with their film. At the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, Imtiaz Ali shared his happiness for the massive theatrical reception of the film. He also admitted that he hasn't watched the movie yet. "I have not seen Dhurandhar yet but I know that there are many beautiful things in it. People liked it a lot. I would like to thank them for bringing audience to theatres and I hope it cotinues. I would like to congratulate the Dhurandhar team," said Imtiaz Ali while talking to media at IFFD 2026.

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The film was directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The movie has crossed Rs 800 crore at the box office after it release on March 19.

Imtiaz Ali on his next film 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Meanhwile, Imtiaz Ali is also set to return to the big screens with another heart-warming love story titled 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'. The movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh, marking the back-to-back collaboration of the actor-director duo after 'Amar Singh Chamkila' in 2024.

On collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh

"Working with an artist like Diljit is always very inspiring and this is the first time that I am working with an actor twice, one after the other in a film. This is my good fortune. Both these films, 'Amar Singh Chamkeela' and 'Main Vaapas Aaunga', are on a particular topic and in both of them Diljit Dosanjh has worked from his heart," said Imtiaz Ali while talking to media at IFFD 2026.

Story and Cast Details

Apart from Diljit, 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. The one-minute and thirteen-second teaser opened with the narration of Diljit Dosanjh, which introduces the heartbreaking love story of Naseer as he rests on a hospital bed. In the film, Vedang Raina portrays the young version of Naseer while Sharvari dons the character of his lover. As per the teaser, the makers describe the movie as a story of "love and longing" due to the partition between India and Pakistan in 1947.

Music and Release

The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The movie is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibhasish Sarkar under the banner of Window Seat Film and presented by Applause Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 12.

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