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Why Has Salman Khan Sent Legal Notice to 'Kala Hiran' Makers? Here's the Controversy
Salman Khan’s legal team has sent a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, seeking to halt its release over alleged links to the blackbuck poaching case controversy.
Salman's Team Objects to Film
Actor Salman Khan has reportedly taken legal action against the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. His legal team has issued a notice demanding that the film's release and promotional activities be halted immediately. The notice also warns of further legal proceedings if the makers fail to comply.
Makers Continue Promotions
Despite the legal challenge, producer Amit Jani and director Bharat S Shrinate have continued promoting the project. The team recently unveiled the film's first-look poster and announced that the teaser will be released on June 20. The film is being marketed as an action drama inspired by real-life legal events.
Producer Responds to Notice
Reacting to the legal notice, Amit Jani claimed the move was intended to pressure the film's team because of Salman Khan's influence and popularity. He maintained that the makers are standing by their project. So far, neither Salman Khan nor his representatives have publicly responded to these remarks.
Why the Film Is Controversial
The controversy stems from speculation that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy draws inspiration from Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Although the filmmakers have not officially confirmed the connection, the film's title and subject matter have fueled widespread discussion. Salman has been involved in legal proceedings related to the case for over two decades, making the topic particularly sensitive.
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