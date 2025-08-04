Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali announces Side Heroes, a heartfelt comedy about lifelong friendship starring Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma, set to release on Friendship Day 2026.

Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has announced his latest project, coinciding with the occasion of Friendship Day. In an official Instagram post, Mahaveer Jain Films shared a video of the director with the lead cast that includes the dynamic Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma.

The trio is known for their bone-tickling comic performances in the 'Stree' and 'Fukrey' franchises.

In the video, Imtiaz Ali appears to be discussing the plans for the potential film titled 'Side Heroes' with the actors, bringing to the fore a surprising Bhojpuri accent as he interacts with a friend over the phone.





Further in the video, the filmmaker teases a story based on lifelong friends through a filter of humour and emotions. "Dosti celebrate karne ka time aa gaya hai! To all the friends on the eve of Friendship Day," the makers wrote in the caption.

Directed by Ssanjay Tripathy, the film is written by Siddharth Sen and Pankaj Matta. Imtiaz Ali will produce the film alongside Mahaveer Jain, Reeyan M Shah, and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Sharing an update on the project, Varun Sharma expressed his delight over working with a dream team on a film, which he said is "made by friends and for friends."





"A Team with all Heart and so much Love. With a big smile on my face and a lot of gratitude in my heart, I can't express the happiness to be working with this amazing dream team. A Film made by friends, for all the friends out there. Dosti ka jo emotion hota hai na usse upar kuch nahi. Can't wait for the magic to unfold and the world to witness this amazingly beautiful Script. Milte hai agle Friendship Day 2026 ko Cinemas main "Side Heroes" ke saath," he wrote on Instagram.

Varun also shared BTS pictures from the team meeting, showing everyone in full spirits. 'Side Heroes' is expected to go on floors this year and will hit theatres on Friendship Day 2026. (ANI)