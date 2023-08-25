Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Imran Khan talks about 'reshaping' his relationship with films; comeback with Abbas Tyrewala for OTT thriller

    Imran Khan plans to return back to Bollywood, reflecting on past films, particularly "Break Ke Baad." On Instagram, he shifts from negativity to embracing positivity from fans. Imran's comeback project with director Abbas Tyrewala—an espionage thriller web series for an OTT platform—fuels anticipation--by Amrita Ghosh

    Imran Khan talks about 'reshaping' his relationship with films; comeback with Abbas Tyrewala for OTT thriller ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    The ‘I Hate Love Stories’ actor Imran Khan, has recently hinted at a comeback to acting after a break of 8 years. The ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane na’ actor also returned to Instagram after a 5-year hiatus from social media. The actor off-late has been sharing fond memories from his earlier films and ‘Luck’ and ‘Break ke Baad’. In these posts he shared pictures of his shoot alongside Deepika Padukone.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

    Addressing his fans' curiosity about this sudden wave of nostalgia, Imran Khan took to his Instagram stories to clarify his intentions. He explained that he's currently reevaluating his relationship with his past films, as he used to view them through a negative lens. He clarified that he wasn't placing blame on anyone for anything, as all opinions are valid, and people naturally have differing tastes. He admitted that in the past, he had a tendency to focus on the negative aspects of his work.

    ALSO READ: Nation Film Awards 2023: Mahesh Bhatt ecstatic after daughter Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress title

    To second his point, the actor shared negative reviews of his films, and alongside he also posted positive reviews of people who loved the songs, and the music of the movie. He emphasized that while he gave importance to the negative reviews he did not acknowledge the love he received.

    Also Read: National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon win best actress awar

    As his Instagram story continued, Imran acknowledged his past mistakes. He realized that he had given too much importance to the critical voices that hurt him and had overlooked the voices of appreciation and love. He expressed gratitude to his fans for helping him shift his perspective and vowed not to repeat that mistake.

    For his upcoming projects, Imran Khan is expected to end his eight-year acting hiatus with a web series. Reports suggest that he will collaborate with director Abbas Tyrewala, with whom he worked on "Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na," for an espionage thriller series on a prominent OTT platform.

    This phase of Imran Khan's reconnection with his past and his renewed outlook on his work has excited his fans, who eagerly await his upcoming projects and the new chapter in his Bollywood journey.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar faces backlash for asking Kriti Sanon if she is jealous of 'Country's Best Actor' Alia Bhatt ADC

    Karan Johar faces backlash for asking Kriti Sanon if she is jealous of 'Country's Best Actor' Alia Bhatt

    Hema Malini opens up on reunion with step-son Sunny Deol; here's what she said vma

    Hema Malini opens up on reunion with step-son Sunny Deol; here's what she said

    Nation Film Awards 2023: Mahesh Bhatt ecstatic after daughter Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress title ADC

    Nation Film Awards 2023: Mahesh Bhatt ecstatic after daughter Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress title

    When Amitabh Bachchan's mother gave warning to Khuda Gawah producer before Afghanistan shoot; KNOW details vma

    When Amitabh Bachchan's mother gave warning to Khuda Gawah producer before Afghanistan shoot; KNOW details

    Hrithik Roshan applauds Naseeruddin Shah's 'Man Woman Man Woman,' starring girlfriend Saba Azad ATG

    Hrithik Roshan applauds Naseeruddin Shah's 'Man Woman Man Woman,' starring girlfriend Saba Azad

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johar faces backlash for asking Kriti Sanon if she is jealous of 'Country's Best Actor' Alia Bhatt ADC

    Karan Johar faces backlash for asking Kriti Sanon if she is jealous of 'Country's Best Actor' Alia Bhatt

    Hema Malini opens up on reunion with step-son Sunny Deol; here's what she said vma

    Hema Malini opens up on reunion with step-son Sunny Deol; here's what she said

    ICSI CS Professional June 2023 examination result declared: See toppers list, how to check score and more

    ICSI CS Professional June 2023 examination result declared: See toppers list, how to check score and more

    Madhumita Shukla murder case: Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Amarmani Tripathi, wife AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Amarmani Tripathi, wife in Madhumita Shukla murder case

    Nation Film Awards 2023: Mahesh Bhatt ecstatic after daughter Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress title ADC

    Nation Film Awards 2023: Mahesh Bhatt ecstatic after daughter Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress title

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon