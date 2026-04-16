Dulquer Salmaan announced the wrap of his film 'I'm Game' after a demanding 156-day shoot. The actor shared the news via Instagram, confirming the movie is set for a worldwide theatrical release during the Onam festival.

Dulquer Salmaan Wraps 'I'm Game', Sets Onam Release

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has concluded the shoot of his film 'I'm Game'. On Thursday, Dulquer took to Instagram and announced the film's wrap with a special video from the sets. "And it's a filming Wrap on #ImGame. A grand total of 156 days of hard work and effort. It has been the most demanding yet fulfilling experience. And what a team we are ! Across every department everyone's given their best and we've grown into a large family with one unified goal over the past 11 months. We can't wait to begin sharing all things I'm Game with all of you and finally the film this Onam in cinemas across the world," he captioned the post.

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He also confirmed that the film is set for a global release during Onam, building anticipation among fans.

A Look Back at 'King of Kotha'

The actor's last outing in the Malayalam film industry was with the film 'King of Kotha'. It was directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his directorial debut. It was released in 2023. Jointly produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, with an ensemble cast of Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sajitha Madathil, Shanthi Krishna, Saran Shakthi and Anikha Surendran.