Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: 'Animal', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' win big! Check out full winners list

    The winners of the IIFA 2024 Technical Awards have already been announced on their official social media website. Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbuster, won three awards.

    IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: 'Animal', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' win big! Check out full winners list RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    The 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA 2024) Awards are widely anticipated, and fans are looking forward to the big event. The IIFA Awards are recognized for showcasing the best in Indian cinema, and this year's event promises to be even more thrilling, with Shah Rukh Khan returning as presenter. His hosting abilities have always been a highlight, and fans are excited to see him reprise this position. Karan Johar will co-host the event, adding even more star power.

    The winners of the IIFA 2024 Technical Awards have already been announced on their official social media website. Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbuster, won three awards: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. Ranbir Kapoor's action thriller Animal won two prizes for Best Editing and Best Sound Design.

    Also read: 'Baby Raha is mini you...', Riddhima Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday note for late father Rishi Kapoor; Read

    IIFA 2024 Technical Awards full list

    'Jawan': Best Cinematography (GK Vishnu), Special Effects (Red Chillies), Sound Mixing (Sampath Alwar, Chris Jacobson, Rob Marshall, and Marti Humphrey).

    'Animal': Editing (Sandeep Reddy Vanga), Sound Design (Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan), Background Score (Harshvardhan Rameshwar).

    'Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Dialogues (Ishita Moitra)

    'Pathaan' choreography (Bosco-Caesar)

    '12th FAIL': Screenplay (Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, Vikas Divyakirti)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

    The IIFA 2024 celebrations will be off on Friday, September 27th, with IIFA Utsavam, a unique event honoring the South Indian film industry. The major IIFA Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 28th, and will honor the top talents in Indian cinema. The festival will finish on Sunday, September 29th, with IIFA Rocks, an exclusive event honoring the winners of the Technical Awards.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Kollywood actor and filmmaker Mohan Natarajan dies of illness at 71 RBA

    Kollywood actor and filmmaker Mohan Natarajan dies of illness at 71

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh- Celebs who welcome Bappa home RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh- Celebs who welcome Bappa home

    Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Flood: Chiranjeevi donates Rs. 50 lakh each to CM Relief Fund ATG

    Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Flood: Chiranjeevi donates Rs. 50 lakh each to CM Relief Fund

    'I was drugged, sexually abused...' Complainant hits back at Nivin Pauly's response to allegations anr

    'I was drugged, sexually abused...' Complainant hits back at Nivin Pauly's response to allegations

    Recent Stories

    Techies kill colleague by pushing him into pool at birthday bash, try to pass it off as accidental drowning shk

    Techies kill colleague by pushing him into pool at birthday bash, try to pass it off as accidental drowning

    Paris Paralympics Day 6: India sets new record with 20 medals scr

    Paris Paralympics Day 6: India sets new record with 20 medals

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

    Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS) gcw

    'Talks were wide ranging, expand trade ties...' PM Modi 'delighted' after meeting Sultan of Brunei (PHOTOS)

    SpiceJet to KIMS: Stocks to watch on September 04, 2024 RKK

    SpiceJet to KIMS: Stocks to watch on September 04, 2024

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon