IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: 'Animal', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' win big! Check out full winners list

The 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA 2024) Awards are widely anticipated, and fans are looking forward to the big event. The IIFA Awards are recognized for showcasing the best in Indian cinema, and this year's event promises to be even more thrilling, with Shah Rukh Khan returning as presenter. His hosting abilities have always been a highlight, and fans are excited to see him reprise this position. Karan Johar will co-host the event, adding even more star power.

The winners of the IIFA 2024 Technical Awards have already been announced on their official social media website. Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbuster, won three awards: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. Ranbir Kapoor's action thriller Animal won two prizes for Best Editing and Best Sound Design.

IIFA 2024 Technical Awards full list

'Jawan': Best Cinematography (GK Vishnu), Special Effects (Red Chillies), Sound Mixing (Sampath Alwar, Chris Jacobson, Rob Marshall, and Marti Humphrey).

'Animal': Editing (Sandeep Reddy Vanga), Sound Design (Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan), Background Score (Harshvardhan Rameshwar).

'Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Dialogues (Ishita Moitra)

'Pathaan' choreography (Bosco-Caesar)

'12th FAIL': Screenplay (Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, Vikas Divyakirti)

The IIFA 2024 celebrations will be off on Friday, September 27th, with IIFA Utsavam, a unique event honoring the South Indian film industry. The major IIFA Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 28th, and will honor the top talents in Indian cinema. The festival will finish on Sunday, September 29th, with IIFA Rocks, an exclusive event honoring the winners of the Technical Awards.

