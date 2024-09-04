'Baby Raha is mini you...', Riddhima Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday note for late father Rishi Kapoor; Read

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishi Kapoor's legacy continues to be celebrated by his family on special occasions. Riddhima Kapoor shared a heartfelt throwback photo, expressing her deep love and how much the family misses him

    Baby Raha is mini you...', Riddhima Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday note for late father Rishi Kapoor
    The late actor Rishi Kapoor may no longer be with us, but his family continues to honor his memory on special occasions. Recently, Riddhima Kapoor shared a heartfelt throwback photo on her social media along with a touching note dedicated to her father. In her post, she fondly referred to Raha Kapoor, the daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as a 'mini Rishi Kapoor.'

    On her Instagram stories, Riddhima expressed her emotions, wishing her father a happy birthday and lamenting his absence on such a special day. She noted that Samara, her daughter, has grown up, and baby Raha resembles her late grandfather. Riddhima mentioned how she will always cherish the memories they shared and how much the family misses him, with their love for him deepening with each passing day. The accompanying photo showed Rishi Kapoor sitting with his granddaughter, attempting to blow out candles.

    Neetu Kapoor also paid tribute to her late husband on social media by sharing a series of throwback pictures. One of the images featured Neetu with Rishi, their daughter Riddhima, and granddaughter Samara. Neetu also reshared Riddhima's Instagram story, which depicted a moment from the past when Rishi and Samara were spending time together. In another post, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress creatively blended two pictures of Rishi Kapoor, showcasing both his younger and older versions.

    Rishi Kapoor, born on September 4, 1952, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and underwent treatment in New York. He returned to Mumbai in 2019 but sadly passed away on April 30, 2020, before completing his film 'Sharmajee Namkeen.' The film was eventually released posthumously in 2022, with Paresh Rawal stepping in to complete it. Rishi Kapoor's illustrious career included notable films such as 'Bobby,' 'Kabhi Kabhie,' 'Amar Akbar Anthony,' 'Naseeb,' 'Prem Rog,' 'Agneepath,' 'Mulk,' and 'Kapoor & Sons.' His absence has left a significant void in both the Kapoor family and the film industry.

