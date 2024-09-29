IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan once again captured everyone's attention at IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi, where he hosted, danced, and entertained with his signature energy. From hilariously recreating viral dance moves to engaging with fellow stars, SRK's charm lit up the event, making it an unforgettable evening for fans

Shah Rukh Khan once again demonstrated his star power, effortlessly stealing the spotlight even while simply enjoying himself. At IIFA 2024, held in Abu Dhabi, the superstar not only hosted the event but also captivated audiences with his dynamic energy and dance moves. The evening was brimming with entertainment, with Shah Rukh grooving to viral hits like 'Oo Antava' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

One of the videos that went viral showed Shah Rukh hilariously taking on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's role from the hit song 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa: The Rise. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal took on Allu Arjun's iconic moves, and the two recreated the famous hookstep, which left the audience amused. Shah Rukh pulled on Vicky's arm and leg, effectively channeling his inner Samantha in a playful performance.

In another viral clip from the evening, Shah Rukh was seen teaching Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar how to perform the signature steps from 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. The camaraderie between the trio resonated well with fans, and the video quickly gained popularity on social media, racking up numerous likes and shares.

Shah Rukh's infectious charm wasn't limited to the stage. Just days before the IIFA 2024 ceremony, he was seen at Mumbai airport, where a crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him as he departed for Abu Dhabi. Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager, Pooja Dadlani, SRK graciously acknowledged his fans despite the overwhelming crowd, displaying the warmth for which he is known.

ALSO READ: IIFA Awards 2024: Dates, venue, key details of the 3-day Indian cinema celebration

The IIFA 2024 event commenced on September 27 and will conclude on September 29. The gala also features a special performance night, showcasing artists like Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

ALSO READ: IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list

On the work front, Shah Rukh is preparing for his upcoming film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which will mark his first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Latest Videos