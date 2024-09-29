Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list

    The IIFA 2024 ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi on September 28, honored the best of Indian cinema with spectacular wins and electrifying performances. Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' won Best Film, while Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji took top acting honors for 'Jawan' and 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway,' respectively

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others win big; check full WINNER's list ATG
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    The IIFA 2024 ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi on September 28, celebrating the best talents of Indian cinema. The event saw 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, win the Best Film award, with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar accepting the honor on behalf of the team.

    In the acting categories, Shah Rukh Khan was awarded Best Actor for his compelling performance in 'Jawan,' while Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for her portrayal of a resilient mother in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.' Vidhu Vinod Chopra received the Best Director award for '12th Fail,' a biopic about IPS officer Manoj Sharma, played by Vikrant Massey.

    The night featured several memorable performances, with Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon delivering electrifying dance acts. Shahid’s collaboration with Prabhu Deva and Kriti on stage impressed the audience, while Vicky charmed everyone with his rendition of the viral song 'Tauba Tauba.'

    ALSO READ: IIFA Awards 2024: Dates, venue, key details of the 3-day Indian cinema celebration

    Complete List of IIFA 2024 Winners:

    Best Picture: Animal (Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga)
    Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra – 12th Fail
    Best Actor (Male): Shah Rukh Khan – Jawan
    Best Actress (Female): Rani Mukerji – Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
    Best Supporting Actor (Male): Anil Kapoor – Animal
    Best Supporting Actress (Female): Shabana Azmi – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
    Best Performance in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol – Animal
    Best Music Direction: Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar – Animal
    Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal – Arjan Vailly (Animal)
    Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao – Chaleya (Jawan)

    Special Awards:

    Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Hema Malini
    Debutant of the Year: Alizeh Agnihotri
    Best Story: Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
    Best Lyrics: Siddharth Singh & Garima Wahal – Satranga (Animal)

    The IIFA 2024 event proved to be a spectacular celebration of talent, bringing together the finest of Indian cinema for a memorable night.

