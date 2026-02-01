Mumbai's IICT hosted its first-ever Esports Premier League (IEPL), drawing over 1,000 students from 20+ colleges. The event, featuring popular games like BGMI and Valorant, highlights the growing importance of esports in India's AVGC sector.

Inaugural Esports League Highlights AVGC Growth

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), Mumbai, on Sunday hosted the inaugural edition of the IICT Esports Premier League (IEPL), highlighting the growing significance of esports and gaming in India, particularly within the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector, a key component of the country's burgeoning Orange Economy.

The IICT, a Government of India Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR (Extended Reality), modelled on the IIT-IIM framework, welcomed students and gamers from over 20 colleges across India, including Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology and VIT, to participate in the league.

CEO on the Event's Significance

According to a press release, "The league featured popular competitive titles, including BGMI and Valorant, as well as open-access formats such as FIFA, Real Cricket 24, Hitwicket, Cosmic Race, and Beat Saber VR, drawing over 1,000 students and visitors from more than 20 colleges across India, including Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, VIT, and others."

Speaking to ANI, Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of IICT, emphasised the significance of the event for both the institute and the broader esports ecosystem in Mumbai. "This is its first season. An esports event of this scale has never been organised in Mumbai at an institution," he said. "Esports is for players. Cricket is being played. Car racing is happening. There will be awards. The awards will be declared shortly. There will be an award ceremony for the first, second, and third-place teams. I am happy to share that around 500 people have attended. All the teams that participated played with great enthusiasm and competitive spirit," he added.

Industry Support and Partnerships

The IEPL event was supported by several industry partners. Hitwicket and Cosmic Race contributed to the cash prizes, while CyberPowerPC from the USA supported the players with gift vouchers, merchandise, and hardware giveaways. Xwall.io introduced a unique "phygital" sports experience that blends physical movement with digital gaming. Cineon Broadcast India Limited joined as the technology partner.

Annual Event to Foster Esports Integration

The IEPL will be organised annually as part of broader efforts to integrate esports, creative technologies, and industry-aligned skilling into India's educational and economic landscape. (ANI)