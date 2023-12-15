Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IFFK 2023: Veteran actor Prakash Raj to be Chief Guest at closing ceremony

    Veteran actor Prakash Raj will be the chief guest for the closing ceremony for the 28th IFFK, organized by the Kerala State Film Academy.

    IFFK 2023: Veteran actor Prakash Raj to be Chief Guest at closing ceremony rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The 28th IFFK organized by the Kerala State Film Academy will be wrapped up today. Veteran actor Prakash Raj will be the chief guest for the closing ceremony at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram.

    At the festival's closing event, famed Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Sanusi will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. 15 films will be screened today at 15 theatres. The closing ceremony will given at 6 pm. Awards including Best Malayalam Film, Best Competition Film, and others will be presented during the closing ceremony. Cuban Ambassador to India, Alejandro Simancus will be chief guest for today's event.

    The IFFK festival was kicked off on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram. Prominent Hindi actor Nana Patekar, who has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor was the chief guest at the function.

    VK Prashanth MLA, Zilla Panchayat President Adv. D Suresh Kumar, International Competition Section Jury Chairperson and Portuguese Director Rita Acevedo Gomez, Latin American Package Curator Fernando Brunner, Sound Designer and Director Rasul Pookutty, Film Academy Chairman Ranjith, Director Shyama Prasad, KSFDC Chairman Shaji N. Karun, Cultural Workers Welfare Board Chairman Madhupal, Culture Department Secretary Mini Antony IAS, Film Chamber President BR Jacob, Academy Vice Chairman Premkumar, Secretary C. Ajoy, etc. also participated in the inaugural function.

    There were 62 films in the international cinema category. Of these, 26 have been officially nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film by different nations. There were 12,000 delegates present at the film festival. Around a hundred filmmakers were present at the fair as guests. 

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janhvi Kapoor recalls watching Sridevi's film Sadmaa with her, reveals strongest memories RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor recalls watching Sridevi's film Sadmaa with her, reveals strongest memories

    Karmma Calling' teaser out: Raveena Tandon takes center stage as rich, powerful Indrani Kothari SHG

    'Karmma Calling' teaser out: Raveena Tandon takes center stage as rich, powerful Indrani Kothari

    Who was Pedro Henrique? Brazilian gospel singer dies due to heart attack while performing -watch RBA

    Who was Pedro Henrique? Brazilian gospel singer dies due to heart attack while performing -watch

    Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here RKK

    Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here

    Temptation Island India Winners: Know 3 couples who BREAK UP after the drama-packed grand finale (Watch) RBA

    Temptation Island India Winners: Know 3 couples who BREAK UP after the drama-packed grand finale (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Mouni Roy looks SEXY in golden shimmery backless dress RKK

    Mouni Roy looks SEXY in golden shimmery backless dress

    Sydney to Wellington: 7 cities that ring in New Year first ATG

    Sydney to Wellington: 7 cities that ring in New Year first

    BCCI contemplates IPL-style Tier-2 league in T10 format: A game-changer in the making? snt

    BCCI contemplates IPL-style Tier-2 league in T10 format: A game-changer in the making?

    Supreme Court denies stay on ASI survey order at Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura by Allahabad HC AJR

    Supreme Court denies stay on ASI survey order at Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura by Allahabad HC

    Know why mustard oil is banned in America and Europe? rkn

    Know why mustard oil is banned in America and Europe?

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon