    IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan

    IFFI 2023: National award winning actress Vidya Balan, at an in-conversation on 'Women and the Glass Ceiling', on the sidelines of the 54th International Film Festival of India at Goa expressed her willingness to play unconventional roles

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Expressing her enthusiasm for taking on diverse roles, the National Award-winning actress emphasized the importance of continually seeking out new stories and characters that resonate with the audience. She underscored the significance of embracing unconventional roles and staying true to oneself while portraying characters, deeming it crucial in her approach to acting.

    When asked about the inspiration behind her choice to tackle versatile characters in each film, the actress attributed it to her desire to explore unimaginable roles and challenge the stereotypical portrayal of female characters in Indian cinema. Breaking away from the norm and venturing into unfamiliar territories with each project is a driving force for her, requiring substantial hard work but providing a sense of liberation, she noted.

    Addressing the portrayal of women in Indian cinema, the acclaimed actress stressed the need to discard ingrained stereotypes surrounding women in society. She asserted that women are ahead of their time in today's world, emphasizing the importance of reflecting this reality in cinematic portrayals.

    With a career spanning three decades, the actress has delivered outstanding performances in unconventional roles in films such as Parineeta, Bhoola Bhulaiya, Paa, Kahani, The Dirty Picture, Shakuntala Devi, Shareni, and Jalsa. Her body of work has played a transformative role in reshaping the depiction of female characters in Indian cinema, contributing to a more diverse and progressive representation.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
