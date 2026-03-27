At the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, director Nikhil Advani stressed the responsibility of filmmakers to be original, tell tough stories, and break formulas, citing his own risky projects like 'Airlift' and 'Freedom at Midnight'.

Director Nikhil Advani attended the ongoing International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, where he spoke about storytelling, originality, and the role of filmmakers in today's time.

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On Originality and Breaking Formulas

Speaking to the media on the third day of the festival, Advani spoke about how it is the responsibility of filmmakers to bring fresh ideas. Talking about the need to be "original" and tell "tough story", he said, "It is our job to tell the public that this is what they should want. It is our job to be original. It is our job to tell the tough story. It is our job to break the formulas."

Championing Risky Projects

He also spoke about taking risks and choosing stories that may not always be easy to make. Sharing how he chose such projects in his career, he said, "It is our job to say that no one will allow me to make this, but I want to make this. I want to make this story. I did that with a film called Airlift. I did that with a film called Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. I did that with a show called Freedom at Midnight."

Democracy and Dissent in Cinema

He also shared his thoughts on democracy and different voices in cinema. Speaking about "dissenting voice" and how different views matter, he said, "Politics is always going to have two parts, otherwise it is not politics. It is always going to have one part this side, one part that side. They are always going to have a dissenting voice and I think that's very important. I may not agree with a lot of the things that my other filmmakers make, but that's what the founding fathers gave us, democracy. You tell me. I am very, very proud that she is working with us."

About the International Film Festival of Delhi

Organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi, with KPMG as knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide festival showcasing Indian and international cinema while making film culture accessible to audiences across the capital.

The week-long festival, running from March 25 to 31, will offer a series of screenings, discussions, and industry events across various venues in New Delhi, uniting filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from around the globe. (ANI)