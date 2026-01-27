Actress Kavya Gowda reacts to allegations over her household dispute in KR Puram, Bengaluru. She states she has not received any money from her husband or father-in-law and spends from her own earnings.

A complaint has been filed alleging that relatives assaulted Kannada actress Kavya Gowda, known for her roles in Meera Madhava, Gandhari, and Radha Ramana serials, along with her husband Somashekhar. The matter has escalated further as Prema, a family member, has also lodged a counter-complaint alleging that Kavya Gowda assaulted her. The dispute centres around ongoing tensions within the household in KR Puram, Bengaluru, where multiple members of the extended family reside together.

Living Arrangements and Family Dynamics

Kavya Gowda lives in a spacious joint family home in KR Puram with her mother-in-law, father-in-law, husband Somashekhar, and their daughter. Also residing in the house are Somashekhar’s elder brother, his wife Prema, and their child. According to reports, simmering tensions between the families have resulted in multiple conflicts and altercations over time.

Reason Behind the Assault

Speaking to the media, Kavya Gowda said, “I am in the film industry and have made a name for myself. They could not tolerate this and behaved aggressively. They often mock me for coming from a middle-class background. There was a girl named Suma who looks after my daughter, and they accused her of theft. Even though my father-in-law settled the matter, the issue remains unresolved.”

Allegations of Theft

Kavya Gowda also addressed claims of theft within the household.

“Our house has CCTV cameras installed everywhere, and everyone is checked before being allowed in. Apparently, jewellery kept in the living area was reported stolen. Who keeps jewellery in the living area?” she questioned, refuting the allegations against her and her household.

Personal Finances Clarified

On her personal finances, Kavya Gowda clarified, “Not a single rupee has come to me from my husband’s or father-in-law’s accounts. I have been working in the film industry for eighteen years, and I spend from my own earnings. This is my money, and I do not rely on them financially.”

She also commented on her relationship with Prema: “I do not consider Prema as family. I do not know anything about her background, and she does not communicate with me.”

Viral Video of Somashekhar’s Assault

Meanwhile, a video of Somashekhar allegedly assaulting someone has gone viral on social media. Kavya Gowda stated, “They hit my two-year-old daughter. My husband could not stay silent and retaliated. They have threatened to rape me in front of hundreds of people. They have also attacked my private parts. Is the law so weak that they can get away with such acts? I will pursue justice legally.”