Avinash Mishra’s sweet confession to Eisha Singh at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 success bash has caught fans’ attention. The actor said “I love you baby,” prompting Eisha to respond similarly.

Actor Avinash Mishra seems to have taken his bond with Eisha Singh one step further. After winning Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avinash was seen sharing a sweet moment with Eisha at what appeared to be the show’s success celebration.

A video from the event has surfaced online and is quickly grabbing attention. In the clip, Avinash talks about how grateful he feels to have Eisha in his life. What happens next has left fans wondering if the two have finally gone public about their relationship.

‘I Love You Baby’: Avinash Tells Eisha

In the viral video, Avinash can be heard saying, “I am grateful and blessed that I have Eisha in my life.” Eisha then encourages him to continue by saying, “Aage toh bol.”

Avinash then smiles and says, “I love you baby.” Eisha is visibly seen blushing before responding, “Okay, I love you too.”

The adorable exchange has sparked plenty of reactions online, with fans interpreting it as a confirmation of their much-discussed relationship.

From Bigg Boss 18 Friendship To Love?

Avinash and Eisha first met during their time on Bigg Boss 18. Throughout and after their stint on the reality show, the two maintained that they were close friends and repeatedly denied being in a relationship.

However, their equation has continued to attract attention. From making appearances together to sharing social media moments and being spotted in affectionate interactions, Avinash and Eisha have often left fans curious about the status of their bond.

Now, Avinash’s public “I love you” and Eisha’s “I love you too” have added another interesting chapter to their story. While the duo has not made an elaborate official announcement about their relationship, this latest video has certainly given their fans plenty to talk about.