'I cheat a little by calling....', Anushka Sharma shares that she and Virat cooks together for Vamika, Akaay

Anushka Sharma made a fashionable return to India on Wednesday morning and later attended an event in Mumbai that same evening. During her interaction at the event, she opened up about her family life, revealing how she and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, personally prepare meals for their children, Vamika and Akaay. She highlighted the importance of passing down family recipes to the next generation and spoke about her dedication to maintaining a routine for their children.

Anushka explained that she and Virat had discussed the significance of cooking traditional family meals. She shared how they both make efforts to prepare meals similar to what their mothers made, noting that it was essential for them to preserve those recipes. While she occasionally calls her mother for help with recipes, she emphasized how valuable it was to pass these traditions on to their kids.

She also described how, despite the family’s frequent travels, she ensures that her children have a set routine. Anushka expressed the importance of sticking to regular meal times and sleep schedules to give her kids a sense of stability and control. She believes this helps them adapt better, especially with the changes they experience due to travel.

Anushka returned to India without Virat Kohli or her children on this occasion, marking her second visit since the birth of their son, Akaay. She was previously in India during the IPL in May.

There have been ongoing rumors that Anushka and Virat have moved to the UK, as the couple is often seen in London. Anushka, who hasn’t been in a film since Zero in 2018, is expected to make her return in Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic about cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Filming for the movie was recently completed, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

