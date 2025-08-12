“This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” she said, according to a podcast teaser posted on social media.

Popstar Taylor Swift is releasing her 12th album, titled "The Life of a Showgirl," announcing the development rather casually in a podcast teaser posted on Instagram early Tuesday.

Swift, the richest female musician alive with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, talked about the new album during a cameo on the New Heights podcast hosted by boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother.

“So I wanted to show you something,” she said, pulling a vinyl from a briefcase. “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl.” The full podcast episode has not been released yet, and the official album release date remains unknown.

Pop Crave, a notable pop culture and media newsletter, noted that Swift created a new Spotify playlist featuring 22 songs, all of which have been produced by Max Martin and Shellback, according to an X post.

Her new album is rumoured to be produced by the duo, according to Pop Crave.

Swift’s music, with its relatable lyrics and vivid storytelling, has shaped the tastes of a generation of teenagers in the United States and worldwide. More recently, her public stands on fashion, politics, and even economics have further established her as one of the most influential artists today.

Swift’s recent "Eras Tour" was the highest-grossing concert tour ever, raking in over $2.07 billion across 149 shows.

The development comes over a year after the release of Swift's previous album, which dominated global charts.

The new release is poised to boost revenue for Republic Records, one of the key labels of Universal Music Group (UMGNF), which filed for a U.S. initial public offering last month.

Tencent owns 20% of Universal Music Group, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square holds about 7.6%, while the Bolloré family (including Vivendi’s 10% stake) controls roughly 28%.

Hilversum, Netherlands-headquartered UMG recently reported second-quarter earnings that missed estimates, partly due to weak merchandise sales, according to Bloomberg.

