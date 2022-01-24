  • Facebook
    Hunarbaaz: Desh ki Shaan: This Jammu and Kashmir cop’s ‘Jai Hind’ rap will give you goosebumps; watch

    A constable of Jammu and Kashmir police performed a rap at the reality show, receiving a standing ovation from the judges and audiences alike.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 9:25 PM IST
    Jeevan Kumar is a constable with the Jammu and Kashmir police. He has been making the country proud with his relentless services for the country. And now he has given another reason for everyone to be proud of him. Jeevan Kumar is one of the participants in the recently started reality talent hunt show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’.

    Jeevan Kumar, other than being a cop, is also a rapper. The young police constable’s talent has been winning many hearts. A video of him rapping on the stage about India and the security forces’ will surely give you goosebumps.

    His rap has given words to how the security forces including the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, continue to protect our motherland, despite all the odds and the threat to their lives that they continue to live in to protect the citizens. He has also spoken about how a soldier whose job is to protect the country is pelted with stones and abused.

    Jeevan Kumar further goes on to rap about how he stands like a mountain on the border between the enemies and his country, trying to save both his mothers – the motherland and the mother who gave him birth, adding that he is willing to take in a buttle in the head to protect them both.

    The over two-minute long rap ends with Jeevan Kumar saying that there will once be a time when the entire Jammu and Kashmir will shout the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai, Jai Hind’.

    Check out his video here:

    Through his performance, Jeevan Kumar received thunderous clapping and cheering from all those in the audience as well as the three judges – veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra. Everyone in the audience and the judges gave a standing ovation to Jeeva for his electrifying performance.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 9:25 PM IST
