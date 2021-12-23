Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra’s sequence ombre saree; see pics

Parineeti Chopra’s latest photoshoot in an ombre saree will sure make your heart skip a beat.

Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with ‘Ishaqzaade’ in the year 2012, opposite Arjun Kapoor. Nearly a decade after her film debut, the actress had made her television debut as well. Take a look at pictures she has shared on her social media in a stunning saree that she wore for the shoot of ‘Hunarbaaz’ a reality TV show which features Parineeti as one of the judges.

Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra opted for a stunning sequence saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree is an ombre of blue, going from light to deeper blue towards the end. She dazzled in the saree that she wore with a strappy black blouse.

Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Not just Parineeti Chopra, but the ace designer himself, Manish Malhotra, also shared Parineeti’s photographs on his Instagram handle. The saree is a classic Manish Malhotra style as he has often used sequence work on sarees. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Alaya F, Divya Khosla: Bollywood ladies who nailed the day with their stunning looks (photos)

Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

This blue ombre saree that Parineeti Chopra wore for the shoot is a perfect choice for a cocktail evening. Those who love to wear traditional on a cocktail dinner, especially during the wedding season, can totally opt for this saree. The ombre saree is a classic pick with elements of modernity and traditions in it and will surely make you dazzle through the night.

Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

For this look, Parineeti Chopra kept her tresses open with a mid-parting. The make-up for the actress was also kept natural with brown smokey eyes and nude lips. Parineeti kept the jewellery also to a minimum as she only donned statement earrings and a ring. Overall, this minimum yet chic look of Parineeti has gained 10 on 10 from us. ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor and Anupam Kher's hilarious birthday wishes for Parineeti Chopra have left the internet in splits

Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra is busy shooting for a television reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’.

Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram