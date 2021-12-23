  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra’s sequence ombre saree; see pics

    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 4:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Parineeti Chopra’s latest photoshoot in an ombre saree will sure make your heart skip a beat.

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequence ombre saree see pics drb

    Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

    Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with ‘Ishaqzaade’ in the year 2012, opposite Arjun Kapoor. Nearly a decade after her film debut, the actress had made her television debut as well. Take a look at pictures she has shared on her social media in a stunning saree that she wore for the shoot of ‘Hunarbaaz’ a reality TV show which features Parineeti as one of the judges.

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequence ombre saree see pics drb

    Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

    Parineeti Chopra opted for a stunning sequence saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree is an ombre of blue, going from light to deeper blue towards the end. She dazzled in the saree that she wore with a strappy black blouse.

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequence ombre saree see pics drb

    Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

    Not just Parineeti Chopra, but the ace designer himself, Manish Malhotra, also shared Parineeti’s photographs on his Instagram handle. The saree is a classic Manish Malhotra style as he has often used sequence work on sarees.

    ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Alaya F, Divya Khosla: Bollywood ladies who nailed the day with their stunning looks (photos)

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequence ombre saree see pics drb

    Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

    This blue ombre saree that Parineeti Chopra wore for the shoot is a perfect choice for a cocktail evening. Those who love to wear traditional on a cocktail dinner, especially during the wedding season, can totally opt for this saree. The ombre saree is a classic pick with elements of modernity and traditions in it and will surely make you dazzle through the night.

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequence ombre saree see pics drb

    Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

    For this look, Parineeti Chopra kept her tresses open with a mid-parting. The make-up for the actress was also kept natural with brown smokey eyes and nude lips. Parineeti kept the jewellery also to a minimum as she only donned statement earrings and a ring. Overall, this minimum yet chic look of Parineeti has gained 10 on 10 from us.

    ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor and Anupam Kher's hilarious birthday wishes for Parineeti Chopra have left the internet in splits

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequence ombre saree see pics drb

    Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra is busy shooting for a television reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’.

    Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Manish Malhotra sequence ombre saree see pics drb

    Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

    The show is a reality talent hunt competition where Parineeti is on the panel of judges, The other two judges on the panel include actor Mithun Chakraborty and filmmaker Karan Johar. The show aims at tracking down the unseen talent among people, ranging from dance, singing to stunts and more.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know

    Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside) RCB

    WOW, Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside)

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty pushes Rakhi Sawant in anger, due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside SCJ

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night RCB

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night

    Recent Stories

    Tips to get rid of the mosquito menace at your home

    Tips to get rid of the mosquito menace at your home

    Amazon sues Enforcement Directorate terms inquiry into 2019 deal as fishing gcw

    Amazon sues Enforcement Directorate in battle for Future Group; terms inquiry into 2019 deal as ‘fishing'

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Sunny Deol complete shooting of Gadar 2? Here's what we know

    History repeats itself to pit the Kings against Giants

    History repeats itself to pit the Kings against Giants

    Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside) RCB

    WOW, Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter to act with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence (Details Inside)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon