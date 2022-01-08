Karan Johar is all praises for Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas; here’s what he said

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas shared a screengrab of his conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar on his social media. Read on to know what did Karan had to say about the actor.

Malayalam film Minnal Murali’s lead actor, Tomino Thomas, is riding high on the success and appreciation that he has been getting for his film which was released in December, last year. In the latest, the actor shared a screenshot of his conversation with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, wherein the latter is all praises for the actor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tomino Thomas, posted the screenshot of the praises that Karan Johar had for the actor. In the post, Karan wrote a sweet text to Tovino in regard to his film ‘Minnal Murali’. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ director saw Tovino’s film on Friday night and could not keep himself from appreciating Tovino for his brilliant actor. He, therefore messaged him saying that Tovino was “brilliant” in the movie, adding that superhero film is “clutter breaker”.

These warm words of Karan Johar made Tovino jump in joy. The Malayalam actor, in his post, wrote how he felt after reading Karan’s message. Tovino said that he feels happy that the film is receiving appreciation from everyone and all parts of the world. He added that when the work is appreciated by ace filmmakers such as Karan Johar, the feeling he is left with is nothing but “surreal”.

Minnal Murali was released on Netflix on December 24, last year. The movie went on to grab the fourth spot on Netflix’s global watch list. The superhero film was in the top 10 films in 30 countries on the Netflix list.

Meanwhile, the actor recently spoke about whether he is willing to work in Bollywood or not. In an interview, Tovino Thomas said that he wants to focus on Malayalam films, and is not presently looking for a Bollywood film. He also added that he wants to work in such a manner that audiences of all languages are dragged to the Malayalam film industry.

