    Karan Johar is all praises for Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas; here’s what he said

    Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas shared a screengrab of his conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar on his social media. Read on to know what did Karan had to say about the actor.

    Mumbai, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
    Image: Karan Johar, Tovino Thomas/Instagram

    Malayalam film Minnal Murali’s lead actor, Tomino Thomas, is riding high on the success and appreciation that he has been getting for his film which was released in December, last year. In the latest, the actor shared a screenshot of his conversation with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, wherein the latter is all praises for the actor.

    Taking to his Instagram handle, Tomino Thomas, posted the screenshot of the praises that Karan Johar had for the actor. In the post, Karan wrote a sweet text to Tovino in regard to his film ‘Minnal Murali’. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ director saw Tovino’s film on Friday night and could not keep himself from appreciating Tovino for his brilliant actor. He, therefore messaged him saying that Tovino was “brilliant” in the movie, adding that superhero film is “clutter breaker”.

     These warm words of Karan Johar made Tovino jump in joy. The Malayalam actor, in his post, wrote how he felt after reading Karan’s message. Tovino said that he feels happy that the film is receiving appreciation from everyone and all parts of the world. He added that when the work is appreciated by ace filmmakers such as Karan Johar, the feeling he is left with is nothing but “surreal”.

    ALSO READ: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why

    Minnal Murali was released on Netflix on December 24, last year. The movie went on to grab the fourth spot on Netflix’s global watch list. The superhero film was in the top 10 films in 30 countries on the Netflix list.

    Meanwhile, the actor recently spoke about whether he is willing to work in Bollywood or not. In an interview, Tovino Thomas said that he wants to focus on Malayalam films, and is not presently looking for a Bollywood film. He also added that he wants to work in such a manner that audiences of all languages are dragged to the Malayalam film industry.

    ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali is a must-watch; this Malayalam film is at number 4 on Netflix's global list

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release on this date; read

    Leonardo DiCaprio’s PDA moments with girlfriend Camila Morrone get captured

    Covid-19 surge: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive; actor Sathyaraj admitted to hospital

    Vishal Dadlani pens an emotional note after father passes away at 79; says he feels ‘completely lost’

    Ben Affleck considers ‘Justice League’ as the ‘worst experience ever’; here’s why

    Manipur Election 2022: EC to conduct polls in two phases, Details here

    Punjab Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release on this date; read

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: EPL teams aim to not flutter, eye on Round 4

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

