Huma Qureshi turned heads at the Thamma screening in Mumbai, arriving with rumoured fiancé Rachit Singh in their first public outing since engagement rumours reignited online

Actress Huma Qureshi made a striking appearance at the special screening of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, in Mumbai on Saturday (October 18). Photos and videos from the event have taken over social media, but what truly caught everyone’s attention was her arrival with rumoured fiancé and acting coach Rachit Singh.

Reports that surfaced in September had hinted at the couple’s engagement, and if true, this marks their first public outing together since those rumours began. In a video from the red carpet, the two are seen walking hand in hand, smiling warmly, and posing for photographers. Their easy chemistry became one of the evening’s biggest highlights, drawing more buzz than most other celebrity appearances at the event.

Engagement rumours resurface

Speculation about Huma and Rachit’s relationship gained momentum in September when several entertainment portals reported that the two had gotten engaged after dating for over a year. Huma, however, chose not to comment directly on the reports. Around the same time, she shared a cryptic Instagram story from South Korea showing a bowl of ramen, along with a message telling everyone to relax and take things easy — which many fans interpreted as a subtle response to the engagement chatter.

The rumours had first started when singer Akasa Singh posted a photo with Huma and Rachit, congratulating them on their “little piece of heaven” and mentioning Huma in the caption. The post quickly fueled engagement buzz across social media.

A look at their relationship timeline

Huma and Rachit’s relationship first caught public attention when the actress was seen attending his private birthday celebration. Rachit had shared a photo from the occasion, referring to Huma as “a rose among two thorns,” which only added to the growing speculation.

Earlier this year, Rachit was also seen accompanying Huma to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, where her film Bayaan premiered. The event marked her debut as an executive producer, and their appearance together further strengthened talk of their close bond.

Rachit had previously joined Huma at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding in June 2024, where the couple was spotted together once again.

Before her current relationship, Huma was reportedly dating filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who had written her film Double XL. The two were together for nearly three years before parting ways in 2022.

While neither Huma nor Rachit has confirmed their relationship publicly, their frequent appearances together have left fans convinced that the two share something special.