Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron has expressed his excitement about visiting SS Rajamouli’s grand Varanasi set, praising the scale and vision behind the project. Adding a light-hearted touch, Cameron joked that he’d be happy just having camera.

After holding an Oscar for the epic blockbusters Avatar and Titanic, James Cameron has once again air-marked the Indian cinema with his admiration. This time, the legendary director shared his excitement about visiting SS Rajamouli's Varanasi film set, leaving fans all over the world buzzing.

James Cameron Expresses Desire to Visit SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Set

James Cameron has long complemented Indian directors regarding their visual canvas and melodramatic storytelling. The filmmaker said that while he would never attempt to comment on Rajamouli's movies, they do blend mythology and culture with cinematic grandeur. His words reflect the increasing respect international filmmakers have begun to develop for Indian narratives.

"You have to just give me a camera," says Cameron's voice.

“It’s our pleasure and thank you, once again, thank you so much for doing this. I think it’s important for filmmakers to talk and compare similarities in their mental creative process and in their technique and so on. I’d love to come to your set. May I come to your set sometime and watch you create your magic?" James Cameron said.

“Oh, that would be an absolute pleasure, sir. You are most welcome. I mean, not just me, not just my unit, my entire film industry will be thrilled." he said.

“I can’t think of anything I’d rather do. I think you’re shooting for a while, right, on the new film on Varanasi?", James Cameron asked. And Rajamouli responded “Yes, sir. It’s almost a year now and another seven, eight months to go. Yes, we are in the middle of the shoot."

“Okay, plenty of time. Well, tell me when you’re doing something fun. I don’t know, something with tigers." “I’m gonna hold you to it. I’m gonna come to your set. You can give me a camera. I like to operate. I can get some shots for you, some second unit, maybe," James Cameron said.

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Set Makes Headlines Around the World

SS Rajamouli's upcoming Varanasi backdrops shoot seems to be making waves internationally already. The humongous set design, cultural detailing, and grand scale have been talked of not just among the Indian audiences but also in the global film fraternity. Adding to the chatter are Cameron's interests.