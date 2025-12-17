‘If There Are Tigers, I’ll Come!’ James Cameron’s Message to Rajamouli Goes Viral
Avatar director James Cameron told Rajamouli that if there are any scenes with tigers or other crazy sequences in the Varanasi shoot, he'd love to visit the set. Find out how Jakkanna (Rajamouli) responded in this story.
Huge expectations for Avatar 3
Films by Hollywood legend James Cameron are hugely popular in India. The Avatar franchise has built massive hype. Avatar 1 & 2 were global hits. Now, Avatar 3: Fire and Ash is releasing on Friday, December 19, with sky-high expectations.
Rajamouli's interview with James Cameron
With Avatar 3's craze in India, 20th Century Studios set up a video interview between Rajamouli and James Cameron. The top directors discussed interesting topics. Rajamouli asked Cameron about Avatar, and Cameron specifically asked about the Varanasi movie.
I will come to your movie set
Cameron said it's vital for filmmakers to discuss their creative process. "I want to visit your set sometime. Can I come?" he asked. Rajamouli replied, "It would be the greatest honor. Not just my unit, but the entire Telugu industry will welcome you."
Are there scenes with tigers?
Cameron asked about the Varanasi movie. Rajamouli replied, "Yes sir, we've been shooting for a year with 8 months left." Cameron joked, "If there's any fun, like scenes with tigers, let me know, I'll come." Rajamouli just laughed.
Rajamouli learns about Avatar details
Later, Rajamouli asked Cameron some interesting questions, like how he created such complex characters in Avatar. This interview helps promote Avatar 3 in India and boosts Rajamouli's goal of taking Varanasi to a global level.
