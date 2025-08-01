Hulk Hogan, the iconic wrestler, died at 71 from a heart attack (acute myocardial infarction). He also had leukemia and atrial fibrillation, though the leukemia diagnosis was previously undisclosed

Almost a week after wrestling icon Hulk Hogan's sudden demise, medical authorities have now confirmed the cause of death, People reported.

According to medical records reviewed by the publication, the cause of death was acute myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack.

Hogan also had a history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes an irregular heartbeat. His leukaemia diagnosis had not been made public before.

Hulk Hogan, the headscarf-wearing superstar with a unique moustache who defined an era of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), passed away at the age of 71, Florida police and WWE confirmed on July 24, according to ESPN.

WWE confirmed the news of Hogan's passing in a statement: "WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."

Tributes from fellow WWE icons, including John Cena and Ric Flair, came shortly after Hogan's death was announced on July 24.

Cena, another WWE legend, paid tribute by sharing an iconic photo from WrestleMania 3, a moment etched in wrestling history, where Hogan bodyslammed the 500-plus-pound Andre the Giant in front of a roaring crowd.

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair also remembered Hogan's support during one of the toughest moments in her life: "When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan. My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke. Rest in peace, brother."

Hogan was the face of WWE's early global success and headlined the very first WrestleMania in 1985.