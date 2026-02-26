The Kerala High Court has stayed the release of 'The Kerala Story 2' for 15 days, ordering the CBFC to re-examine the film for alleged hate-spreading content. The sequel has faced criticism as "propaganda" since its trailer release.

Kerala HC Stays Release, Orders CBFC Re-examination

The Kerala High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-watch and reconsider the clearance of 'The Kerala Story 2', following claims that the film contains hate-spreading content. The Kerala HC also imposed a 15-day interim stay on the film's release. A division bench comprising Justices VG Arun and PP Hanifa issued the directive while hearing a petition that raised concerns about certain scenes in the film allegedly inciting hatred and threatening communal harmony.

The court also examined the earlier decision of the CBFC, which had granted certification permitting the film's screening. Observing the seriousness of the allegations, the bench ordered the Board to undertake a detailed re-examination of the controversial portions of the film. The CBFC has been ordered to submit a report clarifying whether the remarks in question amount to an insult against a specific community.

Pending this review, 'The Kerala Story 2', which was scheduled to release on February 27, will not be released as planned.

Background and Controversy Surrounding the Sequel

'The Kerala Story 2,' the sequel to the National Award-winning 'The Kerala Story', that came out in 2023, follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.

Ever since the trailer for the sequel was released, the film has been drawing strong reactions from all corners. Opposition leaders, celebrities, and several social media users have criticised it as "propaganda," while the filmmakers maintain that it is based on researched real-life incidents.

Earlier, reports claimed that the teaser of the film was removed after court intervention. However, the makers denied these claims. The makers are expected to announce a new release date after the stay period. (ANI)