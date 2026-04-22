New Netflix doc 'Hulk Hogan: Real American' features the icon's final interview before his July 2025 death. The wrestler opens up about the darkest period of his life, revealing he considered suicide during his divorce from Linda Hogan.

The new Netflix documentary 'Hulk Hogan: Real American' has brought back emotional moments from the life of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, including a painful chapter from his divorce with ex-wife Linda Hogan.

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According to PEOPLE, the four-part series includes Hogan's final interview before his death in July 2025 at the age of 71. In the documentary, the WWE legend spoke openly about the darkest period of his life and said he once considered ending his life as his marriage was breaking down.

Hogan on Contemplating Suicide

Hogan and Linda were married in 1983 and were together for 26 years. They shared two kids, Brooke and Nick. Their relationship later became public through the reality show 'Hogan Knows Best,' which followed their family life outside the wrestling ring. According to Hogan, he had hoped the show would bring the family closer, but things moved in the opposite direction. Their marriage ended in a highly publicized divorce in 2009.

Recalling one of his lowest moments, Hogan said, "I went home and I started drinking and you know started eating pills, and I just went down this rabbit hole for a couple days and the next thing I know, I'm sitting in front of my bathroom with a gun in my mouth and not knowing what I was doing."

Financial and Emotional Toll of Divorce

He also spoke about the financial and emotional toll the split had on him. "I hit rock bottom. I gave Linda 70% of everything because I just didn't want to ever talk to her again, be with her, I never wanted to see her again. So, I gave her everything to get rid of her and after the divorce I had no money. I was broke, and so TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling] saved me," he said as quoted by PEOPLE.

Former wrestling executive Eric Bischoff, who worked closely with Hogan during that time, also shared his view in the documentary. "He was down and he was hurting. He was in the darkest most devastating part of his life."

Later Years and Linda Hogan's Perspective

The documentary also looks at the later years of Hogan's life, including controversies that affected his public image. It also features Linda Hogan, who said she still cared deeply for her former husband despite everything that happened between them.

Hulk Hogan: Real American is now streaming on Netflix. (ANI)