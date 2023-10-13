Gal Gadot extends support to Israel; emotionally reveals 'My heart is breaking'

Gal Gadot, the Israeli actor who shot to fame playing Wonder Woman, said she hoped the world would remain steadfast in its support of the Israeli people. Gal Gadot also revealed how she felt her heart broke seeing the brutality of Hamas in Israel and the ongoing war.

Over 700 people from the entertainment industry, including actors Gal Gadot, Michael Douglas and Jerry Seinfeld, signed an open letter backing Israel in its conflict with Hamas, the Creative Community for Peace said on Thursday. CCFP, a non-profit entertainment industry organization, said the letter was the first of its kind and a call from the entertainment industry unequivocally voicing support for Israel and criticising’ terrorism by Hamas.

The letter stated, "This is terrorism and evil. There is no justification or rationalization for the actions of Hamas. These are cruel acts of terrorism, which should get called out by everyone."

Hamas began its attack on Israeli towns on Saturday. The public Israeli broadcaster Kan said the death toll in Israel had risen to more than 1,300. Most were civilians gunned down in their homes, on the streets or at a dance party. Scores of other people are being held captive in the Gaza Strip. An Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza has killed more than 1,400 Palestinians, Gaza authorities said.

Gadot, the Israeli actor who shot to fame playing Wonder Woman, said she hoped the world would remain steadfast in its support of the Israeli people. In her official press release, 'The Red Notice' star and diva said, "My heart is aching for the lives lost and the countless families shattered. I am deeply praying for everyone who got badly affected by the terrorism of Hamas and brutality."

Other notable names that signed the letter included actors Liev Schreiber, Chris Pine, Amy Schumer, Jamie Lee Curtis, writer and producer Ryan Murphy and director Antoine Fuqua. The letter also urges people to recall "the horrific images that came out of Israel."

